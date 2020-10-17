Instastuds

Luke Rutherford’s beach dream, Colby Melvin’s sneak peek, & Laith Ashley’s lip sync

By

This week Don Lemon lost it on live television, Savannah Guthrie called Donald Trump a “crazy uncle” to his face, and Detox discussed her decision to work at a crowded nightclub in the middle of a pandemic. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Chiyo Gomes made Mr Gay England history.

View this post on Instagram

Mr Gay England’s first ever trans finalist @prinxchiyo is ready to shake up Britain’s biggest LGBTQ pageant – and he makes no apologies about it. “I am a trans man. I am also mixed-Black African. I am not on hormones and I have no intention of getting any procedures done that may impact my WAP”, the drag king and performer tells the Attitude November issue. “I am extremely femme and don’t play into this ‘masc for masc’ bulls***.” 24-year-old Chiyo adds: “I am not actively trying to be a controversial man. I am just existing… I am so tired of trans folk having to settle for diversity tokens. Trans young people need to know what they deserve crowns.” ? Hit the link in bio to read more now. Photography: @gomezdevillaboa

A post shared by Attitude Magazine (@attitudemag) on

Brian Justin Crum pierced his ear.

View this post on Instagram

??

A post shared by BrianJustinCrum (@brianjustincrum) on

The Brit Crew’s Seth Falk wore blue.

Miles McMillan wore a face mask.

Keiynan Lonsdale sat on the bed.

Michael B. Jordan bit his lip.

View this post on Instagram

Vote Early ? ?

A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan) on

Luke Rutherford dreamt of the beach.

Maluma found his center.

View this post on Instagram

Buen?s D?as… ??????

A post shared by MALUMA (@maluma) on

Marcel Karussell showed off his shorts.

Trevor Donovan had a birthday.

Joshua Christie cut a coconut.

View this post on Instagram

Tb to when I had more time and less responsibilities ????

A post shared by Joshua Christie (@joshuachristie_) on

Brian Jordan Alvarez showed some skin.

View this post on Instagram

Waking up

A post shared by Brian Jordan Alvarez (@brianjordanalvarez) on

Matt Lister bathed in the Mediterranean.

Lil Nas X was buried alive.

Justin Bieber got some sun.

Cristiano Ronaldo got in the pool.

Max Emerson made a cuddle rug.

Dustin McNeer mowed the lawn.

Tom Daley made his own trunks.

Ashley Mckenzie had a spa day.

Derrick Gordon pinched himself.

Laith Ashley lip synced for his life.

Terry Miller stayed consistent.

View this post on Instagram

Don’t slip on the ?. #RangerPanties

A post shared by Terry Miller (@terrysphots) on

Matteo Lane hit the gym.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Tuesday @stavvybaby2 and photo by @sandyhonig

A post shared by Matteo Lane (@matteolane) on

And Colby Melvin snuck a peek.