Luke Rutherford’s beach dream, Colby Melvin’s sneak peek, & Laith Ashley’s lip sync

This week Don Lemon lost it on live television, Savannah Guthrie called Donald Trump a “crazy uncle” to his face, and Detox discussed her decision to work at a crowded nightclub in the middle of a pandemic. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Chiyo Gomes made Mr Gay England history.
View this post on Instagram
Mr Gay England’s first ever trans finalist @prinxchiyo is ready to shake up Britain’s biggest LGBTQ pageant – and he makes no apologies about it. “I am a trans man. I am also mixed-Black African. I am not on hormones and I have no intention of getting any procedures done that may impact my WAP”, the drag king and performer tells the Attitude November issue. “I am extremely femme and don’t play into this ‘masc for masc’ bulls***.” 24-year-old Chiyo adds: “I am not actively trying to be a controversial man. I am just existing… I am so tired of trans folk having to settle for diversity tokens. Trans young people need to know what they deserve crowns.” ? Hit the link in bio to read more now. Photography: @gomezdevillaboa
Brian Justin Crum pierced his ear.
The Brit Crew’s Seth Falk wore blue.
View this post on Instagram
ACE + INDIGO , checks all the boxes for me – soft – sustainable – biodegradable. Not only that they provide local charitable organizations with a pair of underwear for men in need at their shelter. When you buy their underwear you are helping to create real tangible change. Link to this pair in my bio. Photographed by the lovely @_carlosdelsolar – #mensfashion #mensunderwear #underwear #underwearmodel #gay #gayboy #gaypride #gaymen #gayman #gaytoronto #gaycanada
Miles McMillan wore a face mask.
Keiynan Lonsdale sat on the bed.
Michael B. Jordan bit his lip.
Luke Rutherford dreamt of the beach.
Maluma found his center.
Marcel Karussell showed off his shorts.
Trevor Donovan had a birthday.
Joshua Christie cut a coconut.
Brian Jordan Alvarez showed some skin.
Matt Lister bathed in the Mediterranean.
Lil Nas X was buried alive.
Justin Bieber got some sun.
Cristiano Ronaldo got in the pool.
Max Emerson made a cuddle rug.
Dustin McNeer mowed the lawn.
Tom Daley made his own trunks.
View this post on Instagram
I MADE TRUNKS! ???? • • I know I made @madewithlovebytomdaley to not post my knitting and crochet as much on my main page, but I couldn’t help but share these trunks I made ? they are my first attempt at crochet trunks and I am sure I will get better…but what do you think? ? Maybe a crochet collab with @adidaslondon soon? ? • • @madewithlovebytomdaley #crochet #trunks #swimwear #pool #diver #diving #crochetersofinstagram #crochetaddict
Ashley Mckenzie had a spa day.
Derrick Gordon pinched himself.
Laith Ashley lip synced for his life.
Terry Miller stayed consistent.
Matteo Lane hit the gym.
And Colby Melvin snuck a peek.
One Comment
Catholicslutbox
Justin beeper? maluma?
there’s nothing LGBT about either.