Luke Rutherford’s beach dream, Colby Melvin’s sneak peek, & Laith Ashley’s lip sync

Mr Gay England’s first ever trans finalist @prinxchiyo is ready to shake up Britain’s biggest LGBTQ pageant – and he makes no apologies about it. “I am a trans man. I am also mixed-Black African. I am not on hormones and I have no intention of getting any procedures done that may impact my WAP”, the drag king and performer tells the Attitude November issue. “I am extremely femme and don’t play into this ‘masc for masc’ bulls***.” 24-year-old Chiyo adds: “I am not actively trying to be a controversial man. I am just existing… I am so tired of trans folk having to settle for diversity tokens. Trans young people need to know what they deserve crowns.” ? Hit the link in bio to read more now. Photography: @gomezdevillaboa