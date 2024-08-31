Luke Rutherford’s fur, Andrew Walko’s eyes, & Jack Laugher’s polaroids

This week Ben Platt discussed dumping Noah Galvin, Joel Kim Booster recalled his full-frontal scene, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders made a fool of herself (again).
Here’s what happened on Instagram:
This week Ben Platt discussed dumping Noah Galvin, Joel Kim Booster recalled his full-frontal scene, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders made a fool of herself (again).
Here’s what happened on Instagram:
And Elliott Norris turned 29.
Thirsty for more?Subscribe to our newsletter to indulge in daily entertainment news, cultural trends, and visual delights.