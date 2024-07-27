Luke Truong’s suit, Max Whitlock’s stretch, & Team GB’s group shower

This week Jill Biden broke her silence, Madonna kicked off her BRAT summer, and Tom Daley tested an “anti-sex” bed.
Here’s what happened on Instagram:
This week Jill Biden broke her silence, Madonna kicked off her BRAT summer, and Tom Daley tested an “anti-sex” bed.
Here’s what happened on Instagram:
And Peter Mairhofer hit the gym.
Thirsty for more?Subscribe to our newsletter to indulge in daily entertainment news, cultural trends, and visual delights.
One Comment*
-
Steve9999
Believe me, I’ll be delighted becasue I adore him, but when is Pedro Pascal going to come out? Yes, I get “it’s his decision” and all of that, but A Pet Shop Boys concert with Russell Tovey wrapped around him? Uh, knock, knock.