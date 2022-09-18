tiktalk

Macklemore’s tough sunburn, a hotel for gays, & sitting like a straight guy

By

Get your first look at Evan Peters as notorious gay serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, then catch up on the latest from Gay Tiktok:

Macklemore got burned.

@macklemore We all have that one friend at the beach…. And yes. That one friend is me. #maniac ♬ MANIAC (feat. Windser) – Macklemore

Matt Benfield added to his list.

@matt_and_omaranother reason to remain child-free forever 😌

♬ original sound – Matt & Omar

Elio explored Hotel Gaythering.

@bourgelio Gay-only hotel in Miami 🌴🏝#gaytheringhotel #gaytravel #blacktravel #hotelreview #miami #baecation #fyp #olaflex ♬ ALIEN SUPERSTAR – Beyoncé

A trend was born.

@discover_du When you don’t want to bttm. #bottoming #gay #lgbt #bottomingtips ♬ Forget – Slowed Down – Storm Lake

Scot Pilie avoided sunscreen.

@scotpilie_wx Reapply sunscreen folks🦞 @benhaaamin #boyfriends #sunscreen #sunburn #gaytiktok #florida #beach ♬ Forget (Slowed) – XXKATUSJINSUX

Dr. Dany Hanna joined in.

@drdanyhanna Surviving in Texas as a transgender surgeon like…. #trans #transgender #nonbinary #texas ♬ if you use this you love smelling stinky farts – 🫐 shiver 🌨

James Darsin tried his hardest.

@jamesdarsin couldn’t help myself 😂 #gaystruggle #gaytiktok #gayfyp ♬ original sound – Michael

Millie Mclay found her winter clothes.

@milliemclay She really did this 🤣🏳️‍🌈 #lesbiantiktok #lgbtqia #wlw #gayjokes #bisexual #trendingsound #viraltrend ♬ cola – record audios.

Rudy Jean Rigg decoded queer Turkey’s secret language.

@rainbowhistoryclass Y’all KNOW how we feel about queer codes 📚🌈 #learnontiktok #language #lgbtq #gaytiktok ♬ Relaxing Japanese-style piano song inviting nostalgia – Akiko Akiyama

And Dixon Butts retrieved a sign.

@the_dixon_butts LOTS OF FOLKS BEEN TAKING THESE SIGNS FOR THEMSELVES. I WISED UP AND GOT A PLAN FOR EM! #dixonbutts #gilbert #arizona #az #phoenix #politics #campaign #funny #meme #viral #trending #amanofthepeople #comedy #funnyvideos #airtag #apple ♬ original sound – the_dixon_butts