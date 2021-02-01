Madison Cawthorn cracked a Holocaust joke while selling campaign merch because of course he did

Welp, he’s at it again, folx!

Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, who is currently nominated in the Queerties for the “Girl, Bye” award, is once again flirting with Nazism on his social media page.

One day after Holocaust Remembrance Day, Cawthorn cited Martin Niemöller’s famous “First they came…” poem, which is about the Nazis rise to power in Germany, to hawk t-shirts, hats, yard signs, iPhone cases, and bumper stickers for sale on his campaign website.

“First they came for our Free Speech, then they came for our Free Markets, next they’ll come for our Free Shipping on orders $50 or more with promo code: FREEDOM50,” the 25-year-old tweeted.

First they came for our Free Speech, then they came for our Free Markets, next they’ll come for our Free Shipping on orders $50 or more with promo code: FREEDOM50 — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) January 28, 2021

The tweet is even more offensive given Cawthorn’s widely-reported affinity for Adolf Hitler.

In 2017, he went on a pilgrimage to Hitler’s vacation property in Bavaria, Germany, where he lovingly referred to him as “Führer” and said visiting the site “has been on my bucket list for awhile, it did not disappoint.”

Cawthorn has also spoken openly about his attempts at trying to convert Jews to Christianity, calling them “difficult” for their resistance to accepted Jesus as their Lord and Savior.

Jewish Insider reported today that, after six months of lobbying, Cawthorn has finally agreed to have a conference call with six Jewish leaders from his state to discuss his anti-semitic leanings.

“It’s not our desire to change somebody,” said Rabbi Rachael Jackson of Agudas Israel Congregation, a Reform synagogue in Hendersonville, North Carolina, where Cawthorn lives. “It is our desire to help someone recognize that there is diversity in their region and to appreciate that diversity and to be more sensitive to the things that they are saying and why it would be offensive.”

The Skype call is scheduled to happen next Monday.

Meanwhile, here’s what folx on Twitter are saying about Cawthorn’s Holocaust-inspired campaign merch sales pitch…

Fascists gotta fascist and grifters gotta grift. — the gater is wearing a mask. you should too (@Andy_Lofgren) January 28, 2021

At least when I’m this shameless it’s for charity https://t.co/uVyqeTqTjh — Coping MAGA (@CopingMAGA) January 28, 2021

Imagine choosing to be so flippant and ignorant about the loss of 6M lives the day after the world commemorated #HolocaustRemembranceDay — Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) January 28, 2021

You even suck at being a Nazi https://t.co/h3Xp8K5hXb — Jadqson “El Picante” abu Buddy al-Pathfinder (@donachaidh) January 28, 2021

Ok, Aryan — All I want is a room somewhere (@Shaynalatka) January 28, 2021

Didn’t you take a bunch of selfies at Hitler’s bunker and post them on instagram while referring to him as “the Führer”? https://t.co/q0MTfF8MrM pic.twitter.com/tcFKwcwm3n — ThugCrowd (@thugcrowd) January 28, 2021

Is he making a joke out of Martin Neimoller’s confessional poem about his shame in not standing up to the Nazis? I believe he is. This is some tone-deaf sh*t coming from someone who celebrated a “bucket list” visit to Hitler’s HQ and chastised other visitors for laughing. — Chris Graham has blind spots (@cagraham) January 28, 2021

Are you aware that you are a member of the United States congress — jen (@JenMaselli) January 28, 2021

Next up, his $88 Holocaust Memorial hoodie. — Jeff Jacobs (@ThatJeffJacobs) January 28, 2021