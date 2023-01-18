Madison Cawthorn gobbles up raw meat in bizarre video nobody asked for

Madison Cawthorn has a lot of free time now that he’s officially out of a job, and he’s been spending it preparing to stand trial for bringing a loaded Staccato 9mm handgun through an airport last year doing his part to perpetuate toxic masculinity on social media.

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old ex-congressman posted a video to Instagram. In it, he can be seen dressed head to toe in camouflage gear and face paint and appears to eat raw meat from a freshly killed animal.

“Normally we contract the killing of food out to the grocery store hitmen, but it’s always good to remember where it all comes from and practice those essential life skills,” he wrote in the caption.

In the post, he also mentioned a group called Disabled Outdoorsmen, a Texas-based non-profit that aims to “show people across the world that being disabled doesn’t stop you from chasing your dreams of enjoying the great outdoors with people you love.” It’s a noble effort… if only it weren’t also a boys club for right-wing radicals like Cawthorn.

The response to the video has been mostly people reacting in horror, including many of Cawthorn’s own supporters.

“I support this guy I like him but… this is gross,” one of them commented.

“Is it safe to eat it raw?” another asked. (Answer: No! Raw venison should not be consumed by humans because even healthy deer can carry a range of parasites, bacteria, and viruses.)

“That was not necessary!” a third person remarked.

“The things you do to act straight when you’re not lol,” a fourth person added.

Meanwhile, over on Twitter, people had similar reactions…

To prove his manhood, Madison Cawthorn eats raw meat from a freshly killed animal. https://t.co/zOzlm9hivh pic.twitter.com/FFQIPrAUOw — Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) January 16, 2023

Madison Cawthorn eats a raw piece of an animal to put his Alpha male skills on display. pic.twitter.com/EdLK2StjnY — Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) January 16, 2023

Is Kyrsten Sinema wearing what Madison Cawthorn ate yesterday? ? pic.twitter.com/6AqjVR4wM2 — Lynda Straffin ?? (@lyndastraffin) January 17, 2023

Cawthorn lost in the Republican primary for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District to state Sen. Chuck Edwards last year after a series of scandals, including video of him aggressively shoving his penis in his cousin’s face, footage of him telling a reporter he had been invited by fellow Republicans to drug-fueled orgies in Washington, D.C., and photos of him dressed in ladies lingerie at a nightclub.

Edwards went on to win in November’s midterm elections and was sworn into the House of Representatives earlier this month. Meanwhile, Cawthorn has relocated from North Carolina to Florida, where he is rumored to be plotting a political comeback.

