Madison Cawthorn lands starring role in his very own ethics investigation

Fresh off the heels of his embarrassing defeat in last week’s North Carolina GOP primary, soon-to-be-ex-congressman Madison Cawthorn just landed a starring role in his very own ethics investigation.

The House Committee on Ethics just announced that it’s launching an inquiry to determine whether the anti-LGBTQ lawmaker was involved in financial improprieties or engaged in an “improper relationship” with a staffer.

“The Investigative Subcommittee shall have jurisdiction to determine whether Representative Madison Cawthorn may have: improperly promoted a cryptocurrency in which he may have had an undisclosed financial interest, and engaged in an improper relationship with an individual employed on his congressional staff,” the committee said in a statement yesterday.

BREAKING: The House Ethics Committee is investigating Madison Cawthorn. Let's hope they can finish their investigation before he's out of Congress. pic.twitter.com/ywbmwQgxnz — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) May 23, 2022

The committee, which voted unanimously to establish an investigative subcommittee on May 11, stopped short of saying who the staffer is, but its decision to launch the investigation came just weeks after that video surfaced showing Cawthorn getting his crotch rubbed by aide Stephen Smith.

The announcement comes less than a week after the young Nazi enthusiast lost his reelection bid in North Carolina after he claimed that he had been invited by his Republican colleagues to a cocaine-fueled orgy in Washington, D.C. and that he had personally seen leaders from his own party engage in illegal behavior.

When asked for comment, Cawthorn’s chief of staff Blake Harp said the office welcomes “the opportunity to prove that Congressman Cawthorn committed no wrongdoing and that he was falsely accused by partisan adversaries for political gain.”

Though it’s not totally clear what he was referring to, Cawthorn himself seemed to respond to the investigation on Twitter yesterday afternoon, writing: “Wow–I must still be a problem for the swamp! They’re still coming after me!”

Wow- I must still be a problem for the swamp! ? They’re still coming after me! — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 23, 2022

