Madison Cawthorn posts creepy AF video professing undying loyalty to Donald Trump and… wow

Everyone’s a little freaked out by the deeply creepy video outgoing congressman Madison Cawthorn posted last night as he was leaving Mar-a-Lago following Donald Trump‘s low energy (yaaaaawn) announcement that he’s running for president again (ugh) in 2024.

“I will follow this man until the day I die,” the 27-year-old Nazi enthusiast said. “This man has bled for us, fought for us. I want a president who people are terrified of, who’s gonna push people out of the way.”

Leaving Mar-a-Lago, failed congressman Madison Cawthorn lectures Rs who won’t get behind his hero: “I will follow this man until the day I die. This man has bled for us, fought for us. I want a president who people are terrified of, who’s gonna push people out of the way.” pic.twitter.com/AiivV5Tp8a — Ron Filipkowski ?? (@RonFilipkowski) November 16, 2022

God, there’s soooo much to unpack here.

First, WTF is up with the lighting in this video and Cawthorn’s washed out Max Headroom appearance? Also, it sounds like he wants a dictator, not a president. And, lastly, if you ever find yourself uttering the words “I will follow this man until the day I die” and that man is not your husband/partner/brother/son/other member of your immediate family, you might want to check to make sure you’re not in a cult.

Here’s what others are saying about the video…

Imma tell my grandkids this was Madison Cawthorn. pic.twitter.com/8cBNEqTPlB — BrooklynDad_Defiant!?? (@mmpadellan) November 16, 2022

Outgoing congressman Madison Cawthorn is at Trump’s event tonight. Just a room full of losers. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) November 16, 2022

Madison Cawthorn BEFORE coke orgy . . . Madison Cawthorn AFTER coke orgy pic.twitter.com/cHQvA500g1 — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) November 16, 2022

What’s with the Hitler Youth haircut? Cawthorn isn’t even trying to hide it at this point. — Shaun Buckley (@sbucks703) November 16, 2022

Cawthorn out here looking like Judge Doom pic.twitter.com/iQPFnJkbkd — Anansi Girl (@KaranoirN) November 16, 2022

Could've sworn Madison Cawthorn said Trump "fucked for us" instead of fought for us in that bizarre video, and I thought that might have been the most true statement he ever said. — Megs – mastodon.sdf.org/@the_meghaning (@the_meghaning) November 16, 2022

I don’t know which loser pit Madison Cawthorn decided to emerge from, but I’m sure everyone’s wishing he’d go back, expeditiously. — RazzLi (@razzli_) November 16, 2022

Please CALL OUT Madison Cawthorn (and anyone else) for NOT BLENDING the same way Alyssa Edwards called out CoCo Montrese in the RuPaul's Drag Race Workroom that one time. Don't let her get away with it. #MAGAGA https://t.co/SBYVYSx08w — Skinsurrection????? ?????? (@Skinsurrection) November 16, 2022

In other Cawthorn news, he’s apparently all moved out of his congressional office. At least, according to this photo that’s been circulating on Twitter since Monday:

Furniture moved out of Madison Cawthorn’s office in the Cannon Building. Nameplate is gone. Congress is back in session today. #ncpol #nc11 pic.twitter.com/N9hjETHGxK — Danielle Battaglia (@dani__battaglia) November 14, 2022

Cawthorn first started moving out of his office last month, even though his single term in the U.S. House of Representatives doesn’t technically end until early next year.

In the alleged cousin face humper’s defense, he’s got a lot on his mind at the moment. In addition to having to find a new job, he also has to prepare to stand trial for bringing a loaded Staccato 9mm handgun through an airport last April.

The Daily Beast recently reported:

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) will appear in court on Jan. 13 to answer charges relating to an incident in which he allegedly took a loaded handgun into an airport. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday told reporters that the date had been set in relation to a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon on city property over the incident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April.

Then there are those three impending court cases for driving offenses he’s dealing with and his impending divorce from that woman he fell in love with at a fake CrossFit competition hosted by a dude he met at a Russian casino.

Cawthorn’s U.S. House seat will be filled by Republican state senator Chuck Edwards, who defeated him in North Carolina’s Republican primary earlier this year and won in last week’s midterm election with 53% of the vote. Edwards will assume office on January 3, 2023.