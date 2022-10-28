Madison Cawthorn appears to have quiet quit, starts moving out of office 67 days before term is up

Outgoing congressman Madison Cawthorn‘s single term in the U.S. House of Representatives doesn’t end until January 3, 2023, but it appears he’s already started moving out of his congressional office.

Photos of what looks to be the 27-year-old anti-LGBTQ lawmaker’s belongings being carted out of his office on Capitol Hill began circulating this week on Twitter, with many not surprised by the thought of him throwing in the towel more than two months early.

This photo encapsulates Madison Cawthorn’s tenure at the House of Representatives. Which doesn’t end for 68 days. Maddie can’t finish anything.#NC11 could have had @ColMorrisDavis working for them these last 21 months.#NC11: Don’t screw up again. Vote for @JBeachFerrara! pic.twitter.com/Oj3tupWEpI — WNC Political Operative (@WNC_Politico) October 27, 2022

The people of North Carolina’s 11th District can rest easy knowing that Madison Cawthorn is giving his all for them right through the last day of his term! No quiet quitters here! pic.twitter.com/HnLDFUETao — Aidan (@AidanCurran_) October 27, 2022

In Cawthorn’s defense, he’s got a lot on his mind right now. In addition to having to find a new job, he also has to prepare to stand trial for bringing a loaded Staccato 9mm handgun through an airport back in April.

The Daily Beast reports:

Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) will appear in court on Jan. 13 to answer charges relating to an incident in which he allegedly took a loaded handgun into an airport. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s office on Tuesday told reporters that the date had been set in relation to a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon on city property over the incident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April.

I can't wait to hear about the next time Madison Cawthorn tries to get a gun past an airport checkpoint. I got yelled at once for having a bag of gummy bears. — ??????_????? (@SundaeDivine) October 19, 2022

Cawthorn also has three impending court cases for driving offenses and he’s in the middle of divorcing that woman he fell in love with at a fake CrossFit competition hosted by a dude he met at a Russian casino.

So, we can understand why finishing his term as a U.S. congressman might not be a top priority, even though it should be.

Related: Madison Cawthorn’s $1,812 cigar shopping spree just landed him a possible $17,141 fine from the FEC

As Cawthron gets a jumpstart on his exit from politics, his BFF Bo Hines appears poised to take his place as the youngest, most inexperienced, most unqualified member of the U.S. House.

The twice-married 27-year-old trust fund baby, who has been dubbed “Madison Cawthorn 2.0”, is currently leading in the race for U.S. House in North Carolina’s 13th congressional district against two-term state senator Wiley Nickel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bo Hines (@bohinesnc)

Like his buddy Cawthorn, Hines is a pro-Trump, anti-LGBTQ, election-denying conservative who loves to fearmonger about the country being “under assault from the Authoritarian Left.”

His NRCC profile states:

Bo Hines is the best choice to defend our shared conservative values – creating an attractive environment for job creators to create good-paying jobs, defending our individual liberties and freedoms from a tyrannical bureaucracy, returning educational decision-making power to parents, fighting to secure our borders, and protecting the unborn.

North Carolina, if you could please do us all a favor and stop electing these toxic, gay-hating, 20-something, straight white cis douchebags to office, we’d really appreciate it.

We’ll leave you with this hazy image of sun-kissed Cawthorn allegedly lounging by a pool with his aide Stephen Smith that’s also been circulating on Twitter recently…

Me and who? (This is Congressman Madison Cawthorn in case you don’t recognize) pic.twitter.com/25wbWjJCp3 — simpleduckman (@simpleduckman) October 23, 2022

Related: Just when we got rid of awful Madison Cawthorn, more awful Bo Hines had to come along