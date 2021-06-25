fact check

Madison Cawthorn schools colleagues on facts, gets most basic fact wrong

By

Everyone’s laughing at Madison Cawthorn after he tried schooling his Democratic colleagues about the importance of facts yesterday but then got one of the most basic facts in his speech wrong.

The embarrassing moment happened while Cawthorn was speaking on the House floor during a debate over whether to repeal Donald Trump‘s “true lender” rule via the Congressional Review Act.

In an attempt at sounding like a real life statesman guy, the 25-year-old Nazi enthusiast quoted Thomas Jefferson.

“It was Thomas Jefferson that [sic] said, ‘Facts are stubborn things, and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations or the dictates of our passions, they cannot alter the state of facts and evidence.’ Let’s cast our eyes over the facts, shall we,” he claimed.

Except that it wasn’t Thomas Jefferson who (not “that”) made those remarks. It was John Adams.

In Cawthorn’s defense, he was home schooled for most of his life and only completed one semester of college, where he maintained a D average. And his top staffer, William “Blake” Harp, has zero background in government and virtually no work experience other than a gig at a fireworks stand in Texas.

This isn’t the first time the young lawmaker, who lied about the 2014 car crash that left him partially paralyzed, has gotten basic information about American history wrong either. In the past, he incorrectly stated that James Madison signed the Declaration of Independence, and he wrongly claimed Congress voted to have Lincoln issue the Emancipation Proclamation.

Here’s what Twitter has to say about the whole thing…

