Madison Cawthorn shares his idea of birthday “fun” in video

Another video of GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn is prompting plenty of comments online. This time it’s one he posted himself, rather than leaked by others.

Cawthorn turned 27 on August 1. He spent last weekend celebrating with friends. This included going for fancy cocktails, enjoying a military band, and dressing up in combat fatigues and pretending to be staking out a building in a combat-style exercise.

Just the regular sort of stuff we all do on our birthdays, right?

You can watch the video below.

Turns out it was Madison Cawthorn who took out the leader of Al-Qaeda. pic.twitter.com/yamNMxf6RM — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 4, 2022

Cawthorn shared the video clips on his Instagram, saying, “One heck of a birthday weekend! Best friends and the best family. Washington, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida all ensured a very eventful and fun birthday. Back to work now.”

He called the gun segment of the celebrations “force on force training in a shoot house.”

Cawthorn was elected in 2020 but quickly became one of the most controversial, MAGA Reps. in Congress. He lost his GOP primary for reelection a couple of months ago, meaning he’ll be leaving the House in early 2023.

Defeat in his primary followed a string of controversies, including arrests for traffic violations, attempts to carry a gun on a plane, and the leaking of photos of him dressed in drag at a cruise ship party. Then there was the video of him, naked, appearing to mock-hump a male friend in bed.

Who, also, could forget that classic video of him sparring with a tree?

Madison Cawthorn punching a tree for 19 seconds. pic.twitter.com/A26GtblPtf — That Tree (@madcawdisease) June 1, 2021

Online, many people had something to say about Cawthorn’s birthday “fun.”

What the hell did I just watch — Comfortably Numb 🇺🇦 (@YGalanter) August 4, 2022

So he just posted a video of him “taking out” a limbless plastic doll lying motionless in bed? pic.twitter.com/IWErJ5djkn — Saxon “boots are made for” Walker 🌻🇺🇦 (@walker_saxon) August 4, 2022

I mean not to be discriminatory, but I don’t think Madison is taking part in any dangerous raids. — JHN (@JHNTruthTeller) August 4, 2022

Good thing he was hiding in an ADA compliant building. — Elwood Salvo (@ElwoodSalvo) August 4, 2022

Can someone dub in “pew pew pew” sounds please — Couchmaster (@splicebones) August 4, 2022

Was Al-Qaeda led by a tree — SomewhatProblematicCrossExaminationHat (@Popehat) August 4, 2022

Macho cosplay like that which is in video & the other gender-related panic on the right stems from the panic these ppl feel WRT their repressed curiosities If they wld only let themselves explore, they wldnt feel compelled to force everyone to join them in their repressed misery pic.twitter.com/jao878akSq — NotATweeter16 (@NotATweeter16) August 4, 2022

Why did the 2 guys leave Maddy alone in the bedroom with the torso? — Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) August 4, 2022

That looks like a porno set. — Scott Rhodenizer 💙🇺🇦🌊 (@RhodenizerScott) August 4, 2022

