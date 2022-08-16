Madison Cawthorn’s $1,812 cigar shopping spree just landed him a possible $17,141 fine from the FEC

Madison Cawthorn woke up to some pretty crappy news today. And by “pretty crappy news” we actually mean he’s facing a possible $17,000 fine from the Federal Election Commission.

The outgoing anti-LGBTQ congressman, who recently voted against codifying same-sex marriage into federal law, reportedly burned through more money than he actually had in his campaign accounts earlier this year and now the FEC is coming for him. Eep!

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports:

Cawthorn’s paperwork showed a campaign that through June 30 spent more than it brought in, despite a $207,858 donation from the personal funds of the 27-year-old first-term Henderson County congressman. Among places donors’ money was used was $1,812 spent at a tobacco shop. A total of $248,098 was refunded to contributors, likely because they gave money to be spent for the Nov. 8 general election for the 11th House District covering Western North Carolina. Cawthorn will not participate in that contest after being defeated in the May 17 Republican primary by state Sen. Chuck Edwards.

According to the FEC website’s fine calculator, Cawthorn could owe as much as $17,141, although FEC commissioners will vote to determine what the actual fine will be. It might end up being less. Still, this isn’t good for the broke North Carolina representative.

Last month, an anonymous insider told the Daily Beast that Cawthorn’s campaign was so strapped for cash by the end of his failed primary in May that it was forced to dip into general campaign fund money.

“Nobody ever did the math, which baffled me because the spending was so outrageous,” the source said, noting that the lawmaker also spent $1,500 in “egregiously” frequent trips to Chick-Fil-A and almost $3,000 at a place called Papa’s Beer, in addition to the nearly $2,000 he blew at the cigar shop and another $21,000 on hotels in Florida.

Cawthorn ultimately lost his primary thanks, in large part, to that leaked video of him humping his male cousin’s face in a hotel room.

Now, some tweets…

Disgraced Congressman Madison Cawthorn stole from his campaign donors and spent lavishly on Chick-fil-A, high-end cigars and an expensive trip to Florida He is now $220,000 in debt and dead broke Sounds like someone went on a spending orgy ? — Lindy Li (@lindyli) July 24, 2022

I can’t wait to not miss Lauren Boebert or Marjorie Taylor Greene as much as I haven’t missed Madison Cawthorn. — Andrew Wortman ?????? (@AmoneyResists) August 15, 2022

They literally drove out Madison Cawthorn coz he yapped about their cocaine fuelled orgies but are willing to burn every American institution,openly incite civil war & thrash the constitution for a traitor who stole defense secrets. Conservative values r astounding. — Purple Rain 7? (@PurpleRain713) August 15, 2022

Let us not forget that Madison Cawthorn spent $1500 of donor money he can’t pay back at Chick-fil-A. — DarK?ate ???? (@ImSpeaking13) August 15, 2022

I just had someone tell me that Britney Griner is an international drug smuggler. ????????? I asked them if they then thought that Madison Cawthorn was an arms dealer. ????? They told me that he just made a mistake. ????? Twice — Piccolo Pete (Lizzie) ??????? (@pete_piccolo) August 5, 2022

Republicans went from “protect the blue” to “defund the FBI” quicker than Madison Cawthorn’s political career — Derek ? (@DerekJStern) August 9, 2022

A reminder that Madison Cawthorn visited Russia illegally AND was introduced to his first ex-wife by someone he met while visiting Russia AND visited the United Arab Emirates on his honeymoon AND thinks Trump is a genius. Maddie *could* be a Russian asset, but he’s too dumb. — WNC Political Operative (@WNC_Politico) August 15, 2022