Madison Cawthorn reveals his “contract with America” and Americans tell him to STFU

U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn has unveiled his “New Contract with America” which calls for abolishing the Department of Education, making English the official language of the United States, and most incredibly, defunding Social Security in order to “incentivize” the elderly to work.

Cawthorn, 26, who happens to be the youngest member of Congress, would like to “turnaround the mismanagement of Social Security, because Americans want to help the needy by incentivizing people to work and get off entitlement programs.” Try explaining that one to your retired parents or grandparents.

The plan even came with its own hype video.

“The Green New Deal is a disaster…It’s a trojan horse for communism in America,” Cawthorn says in the video. “I am tired of watching the D.C. swam and political insiders capitulate to socialism. This is why I have come up with a bold Constitutional plan. It’s called the New Contract with America.”

“Absolutely nothing to see here. Just rhetorical froth,” observed one commenter. “A series of well-worn cliches strung together over stock footage to third-rate blockbuster soundtrack reject.”

The far-Right fever dream of a plan has no chance of passing while the Democrats hold the chamber, and Cawthorn himself may be ineligible for reelection over his role in the January 6 insurrection.

Here’s what actual Americans have to say about it, not the imaginary ones Cawthorn cites:

Here’s the full mess of a document: