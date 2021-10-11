Madonna called Dave Chappelle “the next James Baldwin” in her new tour doc and fans are pissed

Madonna released her highly anticipated Madame X tour documentary on Paramount+ last Friday and fans went wild… until Dave Chappelle showed up.
The homophobic and transphobic comedian makes a brief cameo appearance about halfway through the film, when Madonna sits down next to him in the audience and praises him for being “the next James Baldwin” without offering any compelling reasons to support the lofty comparison.
Huh?
First of all, James Baldwin was a gay Black novelist who was a central figure in the LGBTQ rights movement; Chappelle is a standup comedian with a history of making anti-LGBTQ remarks.
Second, the timing of all this couldn’t be worse.
Madonna released her new tour documentary the same week Chappelle released his latest Netflix comedy special, in which he declares himself “Team TERF!” (the acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist), voices his support for transphobic author J.K. Rowling, and talks obsessively about trans women’s genitalia, among other things.
The special has resulted in GLADD, National Black Justice Coalition, and several other civil rights groups issuing statements condemning Chappelle’s bigotry and urging Netflix to pull it from its platform.
And former Dear White People showrunner Jaclyn Moore, who transitioned during the pandemic, said publicly that she’s “done” working with Netflix “as long as they continue to put out and profit from blatantly and dangerously transphobic content.”
Obviously, Madonna never could have anticipated that Chappelle was going to release what is arguably his most anti-LGBTQ comedy special to date the same week she released her latest tour documentary, which was filmed over a year ago.
That said, at the time the concert was recorded, Chappelle already had a very long history of making homophobic and transphobic remarks, yet she still chose to compare him to Baldwin. Understandably, fans aren’t happy about it.
Now, the tweets…
This Madonna Madame X special is going along fine and fucking Dave Chapelle shows up.
— Sam Mc BoO’Rama (@samorama) October 9, 2021
@Madonna @madameX prob would’ve cut the Dave Chappelle section from the Paramount+ video. 😳
— Marcus Baldwin (@RowBaldwin) October 9, 2021
Hasn’t it just come out this week that Dave Chapelle’ anew special is quite homo and trans phobic? This is very bad timing Madonna. #MadameX
— Scotia ???????? (@Scotjayel) October 8, 2021
Artists are here to disturb the peace. But Dave Chappelle is the new JK Rowling, not the next James Baldwin. 🕵️
— Jay Zarqa 🌎⏰🔥 (@YarmoukZarqa) October 11, 2021
I was up doing laundry so i thought "Why not watch this Madonna concert on Paramount+. If anything it'll be interesting at best." This girl just called Dave Chapelle the next James Baldwin. And there's so much more I could get into about this concert but I'll save that for later.
— Planet Mars (@ahomaritwt) October 9, 2021
As a Madonna fan, I was loving watching her Madame X concert film until she called homophobic and transphobic Dave Chapelle the next James Baldwin. Nope. No. James Baldwin would have never stood for such foolishness.
— Ghost Owens Grimm ? (@bruceowensgrimm) October 8, 2021
I knw he’s uber famous but why is Dave Chappelle in your new special, the LGBT community want answers. And also why call him the next James Baldwin when he done nothing but spread hate under the guise comedy
— Alex Andy (@GothItBoy) October 9, 2021
I think anyone saying “Dave Chapelle is the next James Baldwin” is saying it to troll and provoke, right?
And when it’s a cis het white person saying it, it’s punching down and it’s bullying. I doubt Madonna has any awareness of that though.
— Listen to Understand Before Tone Policing ?? (@BrettScr1) October 10, 2021
the timing of madonna releasing her madame x movie in which she calls dave chapelle the next james baldwin today
— célinkling girl main on smash (@cooIcoolcool) October 9, 2021
Should’ve edited out that transphobic homophobic piece of shit #DaveChappelle out
— Alex Andy (@GothItBoy) October 9, 2021
Madonna releasing this show with Dave Chappelle is pretty gross right now.
— Happy Cheats-O-Ween (@Cheatsy76) October 9, 2021
It was quite strange seeing Madonna do ‘I Rise’ “giving a voice to marginalised people” with the performance ending with huge pride flag backdrop in the Madame X film and also feature a bit with David Chappelle before it
— raggle taggle (@taggles) October 9, 2021
11 Comments
BostonGuy
I don’t find Chappelle offensive at all. I find him funny and a cutting edge comic. I am not going to be bullied by people who clearly did not watch his Netflix special. I am the first person to call out homophobia, and I see it everywhere, but I don’t see it with Chappelle. The narrative surrounding his special was created by activist members of the trans community and they expect everyone to follow their lead. And if you don’t follow their lead then you’re called transphobic, homophobic or a right wing troll. Why is it not mentioned that Chappelle calls the NC bathroom law “mean”? And when a member of the audience disagreed with his characterization he addressed that audience member and reiterated that the law is mean. He’s not transphobic. Like a lot of us, he is sick and tired of a handful of activists who seem to think that all of us in the gay community are supposed to agree with them on every issue or get berated by them.
Observant
Amen. It is possible to support members of the trans community without jumping through every ridiculous hoop they hold up.
Mr. Stadnick
James Baldwin? Must be the first (only?) author she could think of.
Donston
I’m kinda over “debating” about Chapelle. Some of what he’s said recently I kinda get. But also, some shit he’s said is just unnecessarily hateful. There really is no argument against that. And he’s also just not particularly funny any longer. His first middling stand-up special was enough. Besides, stand-up is not really his forte. It’s sketch comedy. I don’t know why some folks are now trying to pretend he’s a great stand-up comedian. Anyways, the comparison to Baldwin was is completely off. There’s nothing comparable about Chapelle or James Baldwin, even before Chapelle went down the route he’s gone the last couple of years. Outside of being black males, there’s really nothing comparable about their personalities, art or insights. She really just compared them ‘cause they’re both black dudes.
This is partly why gate-keeping still has some value. Madonna pretty much used “queerness” and being “pro ‘gay” for inspiration, attention, ego and to line her pockets. Yet, she does shit research, says incredibly off target stuff (and even did so when she was younger), and is pretty much here for anyone who kisses her ass/praises her.
This is why we really need to stop hyping anyone who attaches to “queerness” or who presents themselves a “queer ally” or “black ally” or whatever.
mastik8
I watched it and it is not at all how it is being depicted. Not at all. In fact it almost appears as though the PR firm promoting it took advantage of the Trans communities feelings about Chappelle and exploited them to publicize it. Neither moral nor ethical but that’s Hollywood and btw – it worked. Madonna seems to be inadvertently – we hope – doing the same thing. You may not like it in the end but I would suggest watching it before rushing to judgement. Chappelle being the next Baldwin? ROFL.
Troyfight
More people who have “watched,” are saying what you are saying. Not a huge deal. ….so it seems like it’s just another case of the media really twisting things for the sake of clickbait $. sheesh….
Fahd
Comparing Chappelle to Baldwin seems pretty ignorant and also disrespectful of Baldwin in the first place, but then the timing now….oh boy. Madonna should do something to correct her faux pas….maybe have Chapelle edited out of the movie without making much of a fuss so both she and he can save face with their remaining fans.
Man About Town
Yo Graham – it’s GLAAD, not GLADD.
Peter
It’s a ridiculous comparison, but it’s from Madonna, who’s never struck me as particularly bright. And Chappelle? I’ve tried giving the guy a chance, but I have never found him creative or funny. Ever. I guess the over-rated stick together.
ShiningSex
MADONNA IS TRASH. SHE HASN’T BEEN RELEVANT SINCE “RAY OF LIGHT”. MOVE ON OLD HAG
bjm123
When will you deluded fools realize that Madonna never cared about gay people? When will you deluded fools realize that she’s just using you to further herself…?