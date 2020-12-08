Madonna gets “inked for the very first time”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)



Madonna, 62, has got her first tattoo. She shared photos to Instagram last night of her visit to the celebrity tattoo studio, Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood, CA. She captioned the photos, “Inked for the very first time,” and tagged her tattooist, East Iz (@East Iz).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)



And what did she choose to have permanently marked on her skin? The initials L R D M S E on the inside of her left wrist.

Related: Madonna refused to work with David Guetta for the most Madonna reason imaginable

The tattoo is presumably a celebration of her six children: Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, and eight-year-old twins Stelle and Estere.

Madonna’s Instagram often features photos and videos of her kids, particularly the younger ones who still live at home. Over Thanksgiving a couple of weeks ago she posted a rare clip of all of her children gathered together with her. The video also featured her boyfriend, dancer Ahlamalik Williams, 26.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Madonna, like most of us, has spent most of 2020 confined to home – even having to cut short her ill-struck Madame X tour a couple of dates early when the pandemic struck.

However, never one to sit around doing nothing, she’s spent much of the last few months working on a screenplay of a biopic about her life with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (of Juno fame). Madonna has indicated she plans to direct the proposed movie herself.

Related: Madonna co-writing and directing her own biopic feels very on brand