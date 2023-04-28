Madonna has a night out with hunky boxer boy toy & (finally!) un-shelves her most controversial video

Even the Material Girl enjoys a good date night!

As reported by People, Madonna posted a few Instagram highlights this week from her “amazing” night out with rumored boxer boy toy Josh Popper.

From the photos, Madonna and Popper appeared to have gone to see classical piano duo the LaBeque sisters, Katia and Marielle, in concert.

Pleased with the evening, the Queen of Pop shared pics of her and Popper backstage and gathered daughters Mercy, and twins Stella and Ester, for a group photo with the LaBeque sisters.

As we previously determined, Popper is a certified knockout. He reportedly met the “Hung Up” singer while training her son David Banda in boxing, and they got hung up on each other.

In March, Madonna even shared a snap with Popper, just shy of two months after announcing her Celebration tour, and sent fans into a swoon.

Talking about her ever-expanding tour over dinner, Madonna announced on April 17 that the show is going to Mexico City. The preview post for the announcement is a family group photo featuring Popper.

Perhaps he will be helping Madonna get into touring shape? Outside of boxing, Popper is known for a brief stint on the reality show “Summer House.”

Not afraid to throw a punch, Madonna has meanwhile released the uncensored version of her previously cut “American Life” video.

The full five-minute video drew controversy before it was released for being too violent and controversial in its critique of the Iraq War. So instead she released a paired-down version of the video.

But this week, as she publicly reflected about her years in the music industry, she brought the video back with a bang.

Set at a fashion show, models take the runway in army costumes and begin beating normal people, symbolizing the victims of war, to rapturous applause from a crowd. Then images of real war victims are spliced into the frame, and the message about how war affects the innocent becomes clear.

Considering today’s TV, the video is remarkably tame in that context. Yet even after 20 years, the video is still a relevant piece of political commentary about the tragedies of war and conflict.

Watch the uncensored “American Life” video below.