Now that everyone and their grandmother is seeing life through lime green-colored glasses thanks to Charli XCX’s Brat album aesthetic, Madonna would like a word.

Ever since Charli embraced Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign by tweeting that the vice president “IS brat”, the term has not only been memed to death but moved from the confines of Gen Z pop fans to boomer CNN pundits.

Your auntie is brat!

If you told me 6 months ago that CNN would have a group of panelists discussing how Charli xcx’s 6th album is being a major voting influence in the 2024 US presidential election I’d laugh in your face pic.twitter.com/3elqmXCb1J — frankie ? (@360_brat) July 22, 2024

Interestingly, another pop diva, who may be more familiar to music fans and politicos of a certain age, is currently seeing a renewed interest in one of her most iconic hits from the ’80s.

Madonna’s “Like a Prayer” was released in March 1989 and is in the midst of having a pop renaissance 35 years later.

Take a minute to relive the song’s iconography and controversy.

So what is the “Like a Prayer” resurgence all about?

It actually all started months ago when the Deadpool & Wolverine trailer was first released and featured the Queen of Pop’s most blasphemous anthem as its soundtrack.

Then last week, Ryan Reynolds and the film’s director Shawn Levy disclosed how getting Madonna to license the track was no easy feat.

The duo had to meet with the music icon in person to get her permission to use the song.

“It was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it,” Reynolds said on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM radio show, per People. “We went over and met with her and and sort of showed her how it was being used, and where, and why.”

Madonna gave the OK, but not before adding her two cents.

“She gave a great note. She watched it, and I’m not kidding, [she said], ‘You need to do this.’ And damn it, if she wasn’t like spot on,” Reynolds added. “It made the sequence better.”

The “Vogue” singer must have been really impressed how it all turned out because she even made a surprise appearance at the film’s New York premiere on Monday.

Madonna brought along daughters/brats-in-training Estere and Stella as she posed alongside Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

But Madonna isn’t content with just having a hand in a summer blockbuster that’s poised to debut with $170 million at the box office.

In order to fully celebrate the legacy of Like a Prayer, Her Madgesty is releasing a reissue of the acclaimed album that the title track appears on for its 35th anniversary.

The limited-edition vinyl will be pressed on opaque silver and is the the latest entry in Madonna’s Silver Collection, which debuted last year in honor of True Blue’s 40th anniversary.

Like A Prayer: The Silver Collection will be released on September 6th and will feature the original 11-song track list that includes “Cherish”, “Express Yourself”, “Oh Father,” and the Prince collab “Love Song.” Fans can pre-order a copy here.

And as the album’s reissue bookends Madonna’s epic summer, she’s also not missing out on the brat of it all.

A fan account has pointed out that Madonna is now following the “360” singer on Instagram.

madonna is officially BRAT ! now following Charlie XcX on instagram ! pic.twitter.com/Qq5hzGFPa5 — Madonna Ultimate (@MadonnaUltimate) July 24, 2024

Could a duet be in the works????

We’re manifesting “Like a Brat” or “Material 360 Party Girl” as we speak!

For now, watch as fans have been pointing out how Madonna has always been brat.

