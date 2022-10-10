Madonna jokes she’s gay for failing to throw something correctly

Madonna, 64, has posted a TikTok video in which she jokes about being gay after failing to throw something into a bin.
She’s shown at home, throwing what looks like a pair of bright pink knickers, at a waste paper basket. The caption reads, “If I miss, I’m gay.”
She does miss and waves her hand in the air in a dismissive, drama queen, fashion.
Many who watched it were confused and left wondering if the iconic performer was actually coming out.
“Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her,” said one comment liked 113k times.
Another commentator pointed out, “Madonna has been an out bisexual for literally decades my dudes 😂”
Another well-liked comment simply said, “What in the 80s is happening 😳”
What’s actually happening is Madonna jumping on another TikTok trend.
People have posted the “If I miss, I’m gay” meme for the last couple of weeks.
This has included many LGBTQ TikTokkers.
It’s unclear whether the trend started with LGBTQ content creators or with others wishing to exploit the old homophobic trope about gay boys being no good at sports or throwing. What do you make of it?
abfab
She’s not coming out. She’s coming undone.
COTTONTOP
Good one!
Ronbo
Yes the hater arrived early today. Just try to be a normal person for a while, abfab. All your hate and negativity hurt you more than anyone else. Give yourself a break. Please.
theaterbloke
I suck at basketball and probably wouldn’t make a good pitcher, but my aim is very good for tossing scraps into a waste basket.
I found this insulting.
ZzBomb
That’s Madonna? Yikes, far cry from Ray of Light.
Gabby
40 years into her career and she’s still making people so angry. I read a comment that said they were insulted by this, huh?. I found this funny, she’s just be silly. Regardless of how you feel, you can be assured that Madonna does not care and that’s why I love her.
Kangol2
Double-edged shenanigans, like so much of what Madonna engages in. She is bisexual, bi–er–by the way!
Bertram
She was so cute in decades past, now she looks EXHUMED.
abfab
She starts Halloween early or she’s auditioning for the new Petticoat Junction! Perhaps in 2023 she will get groovy again and wear bells and paisley tops. It’s kinda sad to see her this way. She needs a holiday.