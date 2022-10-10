Madonna jokes she’s gay for failing to throw something correctly

Madonna, 64, has posted a TikTok video in which she jokes about being gay after failing to throw something into a bin.

She’s shown at home, throwing what looks like a pair of bright pink knickers, at a waste paper basket. The caption reads, “If I miss, I’m gay.”

She does miss and waves her hand in the air in a dismissive, drama queen, fashion.

Many who watched it were confused and left wondering if the iconic performer was actually coming out.

“Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her,” said one comment liked 113k times.

Another commentator pointed out, “Madonna has been an out bisexual for literally decades my dudes 😂”

Another well-liked comment simply said, “What in the 80s is happening 😳”

What’s actually happening is Madonna jumping on another TikTok trend.

People have posted the “If I miss, I’m gay” meme for the last couple of weeks.

This has included many LGBTQ TikTokkers.

It’s unclear whether the trend started with LGBTQ content creators or with others wishing to exploit the old homophobic trope about gay boys being no good at sports or throwing. What do you make of it?

