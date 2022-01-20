Madonna just hinted at who she’s casting in her upcoming biopic

As development ramps up on the new Madonna biopic–set to be written and directed by the singer herself–news has emerged out of Hollywood that the pop icon may have found the first member of her cast.

Entertainment Weekly reports that Madonna met with actress Julia Fox, best known for her role in the indie thriller Uncut Gems and for being Kanye West’s latest gal pal. She recently posted a pic of herself with Fox to her Instagram account, indicating that the two had met to discuss the project.

“Went to dinner with Julia [Fox] to talk about my movie and some other folks showed up,” she wrote.

Entertainment Weekly further reports that the role Fox is being considered for is Madonna’s longtime friend and backup dancer, Debi Mazar.

Mazar, an actress known for her roles in Batman Forever and Entourage, met Madonna at a New York nightclub in the 1980s and the two became fast friends. She subsequently went on to appear in several of the singer’s music videos and tours.

Mazar subsequently denied knowing anything about the progress on the film or Fox’s casting, though she did seem to endorse her in the role.

“My phone has literally blown up this past week, after it was announced that @juliafox took a meeting with @madonna for her film,” she wrote.

“I’ve never met @juliafox in person. I interviewed her once. I think she is gorgeous, smart and a very talented actress. Funny enough, she reminds me more of Madonna when we were young, than of myself! I’d obviously be flattered. I wish the best to all the gals who audition!”

Representatives for Madonna have declined to comment on the casting rumors.

Further details on the Madonna biopic–including a possible title, remain mum. Madonna confirmed that she had originally begun writing the script with Oscar-winner Diablo Cody in 2020 before Cody left to pursue other projects. Erin Wilson has since stepped in as co-writer.

The film will reportedly follow Madonna’s “struggle as an artist trying to survive in a man’s world as a woman, and really just the journey.” The movie remains in development at Universal Pictures. No release date has been announced.