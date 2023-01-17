Madonna just made a major announcement about her plans for 2023

Madonna has confirmed the rumors. The iconic singer is set to embark on a major tour to celebrate 40 years of hit-making.

Over the weekend, the music icon wiped all the posts from her Instagram page, where she has over 18 million followers. The act sent fans into a frenzy of speculation. What was going on? Was she gearing up to make a big announcement?

Then this morning she confirmed that speculation with an Instagram post announcing the “Celebration Tour”.

The accompanying image featured three iconic images from Madonna. One was her in a Gaultier dress from her “Girlie Show” era. Another was taken from the Erotica period. The third is from around the time of “Vogue.”

She followed this up with a video of her hosting a dinner party. She and her guests are playing ‘truth or dare’. Guest Amy Schumer says to Madonna, “I dare you to do a world tour and play your greatest motherf*cking hits.”

The guests then sing some of Madonna’s best-known songs to her.

“Do you think people would come to that show?” the singer asks.

Once assured that they would, she replies, “So the answer is, f*ck yeah!”

Four decades of hits

This year marks the 40th anniversary since Madonna released her debut album. Last year, she released an exhaustive, remixed retrospective: Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.

Madonna has famously resisted doing a greatest hits tour and tends to use her concerts to promote new material. Her last jaunt, following the release of her Madame X album, was a small affair by Madonna standards, opting for theatre residencies over arenas or stadiums.

However, an unnamed source recently told The Sun, “Madonna is trying something completely new – and really giving fans, young and old, what they want. She wants to capitalize on tracks like Frozen and Material Girl popping off on TikTok, and introduce her back catalog to an entirely new generation.”

“Previously she has always wanted to be forward-facing and focus on whatever new album she’s plugging. But now, in her mid-60s, she is going back to basics and once again reinventing herself.”

Here are the tour dates (so far)…

Sat Jul 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Tue Jul 18 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Jul 22 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Tue Jul 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Jul 27 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Sun Jul 30 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 02 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Sat Aug 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Mon. Aug 07 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Wed Aug 09 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Aug 13 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Aug 19 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Thu Aug 24 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Sep 02 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Sep 07 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Mon Sep 18 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Thu Sep 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

Wed Sep 27 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Wed Oct 04 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Oct 07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Oct 14 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Oct 21 – Antwerp, BE – Sportpaleis

Wed. Oct. 25 – Copenhagen, DK – Royal Arena

Sat Oct 28 – Stockholm, SE – Tele2

Wed Nov 01 – Barcelona, ES – Palau Sant Jordi

Mon Nov 06 – Lisbon, PT – Altice Arena

Sun Nov 12 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Mon Nov 13 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena

Wed Nov 15 – Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

Thu Nov 23 – Milan, IT – Mediolanum Forum

Tue Nov 28 – Berlin, DE – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Fri Dec 1 – Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome