Madonna just did a really, really dumb thing

Madonnna making a face

We love Madonna. Really, we do. But every now and then we just can’t with her. Today is one of those days.

The singer just shared a cropped photo of herself alongside Dennis Rodman taken back in 1994. It shows her wearing a bandana and sunglasses. She captioned the photo, “Durag activity.”

For the record: Madonna is not wearing a durag in the photo. She is wearing a banana, as many folx on Twitter were quick to point out.

Now, for context: Madonna appears to be referencing Baby Keem’s song “Durag Activity” that was released last month. But people either didn’t get the reference or didn’t care because the tweet sparked a huge backlash, and not in a good way.

Here’s what people are saying…

Some people tried defending the singer, but that didn’t go over so well either…

And then there are the tweet quotes…

Cultural appropriation has been Madonna’s thing since, well, forever. It was one thing when she did it back in the ’80s and ’90s, but in the year 2021, and in the wake of last year’s Black Lives Matter protests, which she herself participated in, one would hope she might refrain from continuing to overstep cultural bounds. Then again, when has Madonna ever worried about boundaries?

Watch the video for “Durag Activity” below…