Madonna just did a really, really dumb thing

We love Madonna. Really, we do. But every now and then we just can’t with her. Today is one of those days.

The singer just shared a cropped photo of herself alongside Dennis Rodman taken back in 1994. It shows her wearing a bandana and sunglasses. She captioned the photo, “Durag activity.”

For the record: Madonna is not wearing a durag in the photo. She is wearing a banana, as many folx on Twitter were quick to point out.

Now, for context: Madonna appears to be referencing Baby Keem’s song “Durag Activity” that was released last month. But people either didn’t get the reference or didn’t care because the tweet sparked a huge backlash, and not in a good way.

Here’s what people are saying…

girl what the fuck — aidan🐀 (@cxndyperfumeb0y) May 28, 2021

This is a bandana… this is a durag. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/LMx3GPfPEH — Myke (@Liberianboii86) May 28, 2021

oh naur…. — g. ➐ (@gavinlewinsky) May 28, 2021

Madonna don’t you embarrass me again — Luke #BornThisWay (@LukeAPrayer) May 28, 2021

You just take 100 steps back everytime pic.twitter.com/W4YDTUM7yu — God Complex (@kayinterrupted) May 28, 2021

Why are you liiiiiiike this? 😩 — Novena Carmél (@NovenaCarmel) May 28, 2021

Could have stayed in the drafts mama pic.twitter.com/okrQy5mFrp — Christian Beauty (@XXXSTIANB3AUTY) May 28, 2021

If you gonna colonize a durag at least learn what it looks like — MAGNOLIA (@galactaxhoochie) May 28, 2021

I know Dennis out here thinking “I know this mf ain’t just say she had a durag on” pic.twitter.com/ETRqRJxAyJ — BEYBLADE MASTER J (@juuuupreme) May 28, 2021

omg delete and release a statement 😍 — bastian (@1NMYTEETH) May 28, 2021

Well… someone get her back to bed 😭 pic.twitter.com/6V3reKkk47 — sam💘 (@NICKIZADDY) May 28, 2021

Some people tried defending the singer, but that didn’t go over so well either…

Are you aware that she posted this in 2021? — CEREBRUH (@AtibaLegba) May 28, 2021

And the point still stands in 2021…

BANDANA — UN/FRIENDLY BLACK HOTTIE (@THESUNSPEAKSS) May 28, 2021

But can she REALLY do whatever she wants..? — JA¥¥¥ (@JayAyanami) May 28, 2021

Idgaf thats not even a durag issa bandana💀 — broke people should never laugh ! (@jxminsjams) May 28, 2021

And then there are the tweet quotes…

That’s a bandana. That’s why PAC stopped fucking with you ?? https://t.co/d46G8N4SbT — Sari ? (@Not_UR_Usual) May 28, 2021

Her next album will be titled lil madonna and will be a rap album. I can't wait https://t.co/JANLv9p7gI — BarbMaraj?? (@BarbMaraj1) May 28, 2021

You really tried it this time you Nordic bitch https://t.co/H1eHsARxnc — big jerm?? (@aIIwomenarehoes) May 28, 2021

another iconic madonna tweet to make fun of for years to come https://t.co/3nLBJrwYo1 — ????? ?????? (@gothjafar) May 28, 2021

The fact that this isn’t even a durag makes it so much worse https://t.co/YL9TC4ja9g — Fiona Applebum says Block Shaun King ? (@WrittenByHanna) May 28, 2021

Cultural appropriation has been Madonna’s thing since, well, forever. It was one thing when she did it back in the ’80s and ’90s, but in the year 2021, and in the wake of last year’s Black Lives Matter protests, which she herself participated in, one would hope she might refrain from continuing to overstep cultural bounds. Then again, when has Madonna ever worried about boundaries?

Watch the video for “Durag Activity” below…