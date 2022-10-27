Madonna just went on TikTok’s favorite live-show and huffed a bottle of poppers

If you don’t know Terri Joe, gen Z’s messiest TikTalk show host, get ready for your first taste of the chaotic energy that fuels her program.
Social media personality Kelon, a.k.a. Psyiconic, has taken TikTok Live feeds everywhere by storm with their satirical Southern belle/good Christian woman persona, “Terri Joe”. Followers can expect her, at any given time, to be trading outlandish barbs with a random guest (especially her gay followers, who she regularly refers to as “homaseggsyuhs”).
Kelon also occasionally hosts as Terri Joe’s cousins, the über-bougie Jeorgia Peach and Salem-based goth girl Amethyst, each bringing their own specific brand of chaos to the broadcasts.
Since blowing up over the past year, their guests have come to include real-name talents like Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, Ziwe host Ziwe Fumudoh, and “Say So” singer Doja Cat. Their most recent collaborator, however, is one no one saw coming.
Madonna herself joined Terri Joe for a second time last night, and it was exactly as off-kilter as one could expect from the pair.
The grand highlight of the show was the singer pulling out a bottle of poppers mid-stream and huffing it like her life depended on it:
Not Madonna doing poppers on TikTok live 💀 pic.twitter.com/6qs07eH5It
— Rap Alert (@rapalert1OO) October 27, 2022
Show of hands, who was kind of gagged?
The singer emphasizes that she “Never did that before!”, but after 40 years of queer enlistment, that seems doubtful.
When she did it a second time, good Christian woman Nicole asked, “Is that holy water??”:
— Mary Ann Beth (@MaryAnnBeth1) October 27, 2022
The pair went on to discuss whether Lady Gaga‘s “Judas” was a Christian song or a blasphemous track, all in their best Bible Belt accents. At one point, Madonna changed her username in the stream to “Mary Ann Beth” for full character immersion.
With this, Madonna continues her tradition of keeping her name hot on the presses one way or another. Just this weekend she had the world’s quickest feud with Cardi B over some admittedly shady comments made on the anniversary of her 1992 Sex book.
That pop culture moment wasn’t even cold in the ground before she made her way to the small screen and hit head cleaner live on air. Chaotic or not, Ms. Madge knows how to put on a show.
You can watch the whole wild chat here:
Update: A previous version of this article mistakenly listed the host character’s name as “Nicole”, a separate character referenced on the show.
22 Comments
whatsaywhat
Bride of Chucky
M. Kawai
I’m so getting the “I’m ready for my closeup Mr. DeMille” Norma Desmond vibe from her lately.
QJ201
I loathe to admit it, but Madonna is now about the right age to do the film version of Sunset Boulevard.
She’s practically been pulling a Sean Young (google it) auditioning for the part in real time.
abfab
I’m getting a total lack of respect and reverence for those who have gone before her, namely, for me, Amy Winehouse.
Rambeaux
Nothing more embarrassing than watching Nana. in costume, sniffing Amyl Nitrate before going trick-or-treat. Sad.
bachy
Madge is currently sporting the hot-hot-hot Bleached Eyebrow Look. It’s the latest vogue; everybody who’s anybody is doing it. But frankly it does her (or anyone else, for that matter) no favors. Madonna is an eyebrow girl!
jackscott
Madonna, please stop – you look like a mess!
RIGay
Yeaaaaah… getting kinda tired of the daily Madonna update.
CNY1983
head on she might look ok but when she turns sideways shes MAMA CELESTE.
ddmtl
Popper chic, just sad…
BrokebackBob
Ewwwwww! I just threw up a little in my mouth!
OhHellNo
What a sad, desperate woman.
LegionKeign
Madonna has me rollin’! Keep it up, Momma!
eboger37
Madonna is having fun and not taking herself seriously. Good for her , she has earned the right . Unlike the bitter queens always making negative comments. Never understood the rationale behind it . Maybe it makes people feel better about themselves. If I don’t like something or someone, I just don’t comment at all . Takes time and energy
abfab
It takes too much energy out of you don’t it….to comment on something you don’t like.
A person in their 60’s sniffing RUSH on OR off the air is sick. She is now SICK. And her nose is probably all crusty. She can afford the best Cocaine or X. And she’s doing RUSH on film? Madonna, please. I like you a lot. Tell the kids this is not a very nutricious thing to do.
If we see her on the FRONT page of every paper in the world tomorrow, at least we’ve been warned.
Chrisk
Exactly. I don’t get why people feel the need to judge her like there’s some rule book on how you’re suppose to age. She obviously takes care of her body and doing a snort of poppers is a big woop.
Some of you make it sound like she’s doing a Whitney Houston in the bathtub.
Doug
Yes, she really looks bizarre. I watched the whole YouTube 25 minute video and it’s even more bizarre. Never heard of this Terri Joe before, I can’t tell if she’s putting on a role or not…
Neoprene
It would have been funny if she stroked out. That shit does it on occasssion.
Chrisk
Usually on other substances that also lower your blood pressure.
Man About Town
I’ve seen “occasion” spelled with two esses but never three. Mazel tov on your originality!
PascackJack
Anything to stir the pot.
BrokebackBob
So when does the massive continuous media saturated PHILANTHROPY start Madge? We’re waiting.