Madonna & Lady Gaga’s age-old rivalry has been dredged up yet again & this time TikTok has thoughts

An old clip of Lady Gaga shading Madonna has resurfaced on Twitter on TikTok, and it has stans from both sides fighting for their lives.

The clip comes from a 2016 interview between Gaga and Beats 1 Radio host Zane Lowe, in which Gaga pushes back against a comparison between her and Madonna.

“Madonna and I are very different,” Gaga says in the video. “She’s a nice lady, and she’s had a fantastic huge career. She’s the biggest pop star of all time. But I play a lot of instruments. I write all my own music. I spend hours a day in the studio. I’m a producer. I’m a writer. What I do is different.”

“I just will not be compared to anyone anymore,” she concludes. “I am who the f*ck I am and this is me.”

The clip was reposted to TikTok this week with the caption, “SHOTS FIRED!!” Naturally, fans felt the need to defend their faves: TikTok was mostly on Gaga’s side, with commenters writing, “This isn’t shots fired. This is advocacy for her artistry,” “These aren’t shots, they’re facts,” and, “Like Prince talked about, there are entertainers and there are artists.”

Meanwhile several folks were pointing out the obvious: Madonna also does all the things Gaga listed, including playing instruments, writing music, and producing. Is one of them better than the other? That’s a matter of taste. But Gaga’s argument that she and Madonna do fundamentally different things doesn’t hold water.

mind you madonna literally does everything she listed JDNDNNXMDNDJD https://t.co/oD6nwQu4bN — 436 ReTruths (@varcmus) April 19, 2023

saying that she's different from madonna because she writes and produces her own music and plays instruments is brave to say the least. madonna is a way better producer and writer than lady gaga https://t.co/m1IyPbcEoY — ???????? | fan account (@fattyaroobian) April 18, 2023

One user pointed out that even Gaga’s one compliment to Madonna is inaccurate: “What’s wild about this is that Madonna plays instruments and wrote/produced almost all of her music, including some of the greatest pop songs and albums in the history of pop music,” they wrote. “She also is in fact NOT a nice lady.”

What’s wild about this is that Madonna plays instruments and wrote/produced almost all of her music, including some of the greatest pop songs and albums in the history of pop music. She also is in fact NOT a nice lady. https://t.co/NsYET5FEZs — Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) April 20, 2023

But others felt Gaga was justified in shutting down comparisons to Madonna, considering Madonna infamously came for Gaga’s music in a 2012 interview for Good Morning America. When the interviewer asked if the sonic similarity between Madonna’s “Express Yourself” and Gaga’s “Born This Way” bothered her, Madonna said, “It feels reductive.”

Knowing the history between the pop stars, Little Monsters swiftly swooped in to defend Gaga for standing her ground.

she has the right to finally defend herself after being compared to & shaded by madonna for years… her fans purposely misinterpreting this while everyone gets it is funny coz yall cant bring up the 2012 “feud” with 53 year old madonna bullying lady gaga, 24 so yall go with this https://t.co/hzob5ltvWA — allure (@allurequinn) April 20, 2023

people shitting on Gaga for this but she was fuckin right! Madonna was absolutely evil towards her for years and GG has every claim to this opinion!!! https://t.co/w0wIY1jsdc — Terri Schuester Updates (@terri_updates) April 20, 2023

madonna bullied gaga since the time she debuted and y'all said nothing but when gaga defends herself it's a whole conversation https://t.co/2GXAD3mz4H — DO?ITO? (@popwarning) April 20, 2023

Still others are just amazed that Gaga and Madonna’s rivalry (or rather, the rivalry between their fans) has lasted for more than a decade. Every comment section related to the feud is full of insults fired from one side to the other and back again.

madonna vs lady gaga drama all over my tl and the calendar says it’s 2023… pic.twitter.com/VUhMU31ZWy — Monster Reactions (@LMonsterReacts) April 20, 2023

Is Gaga justified in wanting some distance from Madonna?

Is Madonna justified in seeing where she’s influenced Gaga?

And, most importantly, why do fandoms always feel the need to pit pop stars against each other?

Personally, we’ll keep streaming both.