Madonna out trolls her trolls with the trolliest tweet ever

Everyone was talking about Madonna after she introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras’s performance of “Unholy” at the Grammys last week. More specifically, everyone was talking about Madonna’s face, which looked noticeably smoother, tighter, and plumper.
After spending the greater part of last week the butt of some cheap jokes about her appearance, the iconic pop star, who is preparing to embark on a greatest hits world tour later this year, addressed the online chatter in the most Madonna way ever yesterday.
“Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down,” she tweeted, along with an LOL emoji and a photo of herself dressed in distressed blue jeans and a black baseball hat that reads “Spiritually Hungry.”
In 2012, Madonna said that she was “not against plastic surgery” but she was “absolutely against having to discuss it.” While it appears she’s more open to discussing it today, she’s clearly doing so on her own terms.
So far, her iconic tweet from yesterday has received almost 80K likes, 4K retweets, and tons of comments. And while some people took it as a shallow opportunity to troll the pop star further, most of the responses have been overwhelmingly positive.
Let’s have a look…
Mother. Thanks for always living life on your own terms.— David Allegre (@davidallegre) February 20, 2023
“Express yourself don’t repress yourself” ♥️— Y'akoto (@Yakotomusic) February 21, 2023
Serve! x— Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) February 21, 2023
Trolling or being honest? Doesn’t matter. This is the realest tweet ever. Yes, you do look cute. pic.twitter.com/PRwZNa0BJU— Damon Gonzalez (@TheyCallMeDaymz) February 20, 2023
You waste your time with hate and regret. You're broken…— Victor Ayeni (@Ola_ayeni_) February 21, 2023
You look cute regardless… don’t listen to these hoesss 👏🏼— Josie Stevens (@JosieStevensMTR) February 21, 2023
Strike 👏 a 👏 pose 👏— Dan Ilic GPT (@danilic) February 20, 2023
February 20, 2023
Some fans even shared pictures of their own faces after having cosmetic surgery…
she said, you guys it was just swelling lol— Brandon Hilton (@BRANDONHILTON) February 20, 2023
when I got my filler last year my face swelled up like that too, took forever for it to go down…
tbh I liked mine more puffy, I wanna look like an alien! 👽 pic.twitter.com/ewWWJcMnDU
2019 vs. 2023. I feel you. I’ve had some work done too. 🙀 pic.twitter.com/PDj73l1lsB— Damon Gonzalez (@TheyCallMeDaymz) February 21, 2023
Two days after the Grammys, Madonna slammed those for criticizing her looks on Instagram, saying that she was once again “caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in.”
“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start,” she said.
“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come. In the words of Beyonce ‘You-won’t break my soul.’”
Madonna’s upcoming Celebration Tour will kick off in Vancouver on July 15, with 72 stops across North America and Europe. Bob the Drag Queen will be the opening act. As her first retrospective tour, it will highlight her entire 40-year recording career.
28 Comments
Pier
OHHH NOOOOO MADONNA…. lets see how many have breakdowns telling us how horrid she is!
abfab
They would tell us if they could only think of something original to say. Breakdowns! LOL
Troyfight
like her brother Chris said repeatedly….. anything for attention.
abfab
Not an original thought in your entire brain, Troy.
abfab
I don’t know why but she reminds me of Marlene Dietrich (stunning woman)….but not Dimaggio although Bette Davis gave good face…………
Plato
She has earned the right to look any way she wants.
She is Madonna.
And I think she looks great!
abfab
People (assholes) would bitch about her looks in Desperately Seeking Susan. She isn’t just Madonna. She is THE MADONNA!
Jim
It’s hard being a has been
abfab
You would know Jim. You’re like a broken record. I take it you failed out of vocabulary and creative writing classes………..
Gabby
I actually feel bad for you Jim. On every single Madonna post, you post the same bland comment. Even as an internet troll, you’re boring.
BigJohnSF
“has beens” don’t sell out a world tour in a few hours, now do they
Troyfight
Madonna’s sycophants ….giggle in the shadows….
Gabby
She has been trolling everyone for 40 years and that’s one of the reasons why I am obsessed with her.
fredk
Didn’t she once call Cher a “tired, old has-been” around 1990?!
Man About Town
Gawd, I hope not!
abfab
Oh the horrors!
JRamonMc
That’s why when you live in that glass house it’s not wise to throw stones. It just might bounce back and hit you.
BigJohnSF
Is “surgery” the right word for the work she has had done – isn’t it fillers + botox? I think “surgery” implies cutting the skin like in a classic face lift. It seems that she is doing regular injections, as her face changes from pic to pic over time. Sometimes she looks really good, then she looks puffy like on the Grammys, then looks good again. She’s entitled to do whatever she likes, but I suggest she slow it down a bit. I’m tempted to body shame her at the moment, however – looking chunky, girl.
lou lou de la falaise
There is a you tube tutorial about her ever changing face by a plastic surgeon. He logs 3 facelifts.
Troyfight
….alarming cheek inplants roughly ten years ago.
Den
“caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in.”
I think she has it backwards. It is ageism and misogyny that lead people, especially women, to seek surgery like this. And then of course people are going to criticize because that’s what people do. It’s her choice and her money. I hope she has spent as much effort on her muscles and joints so she can last through what must be grueling rehearsals and performances.
lou lou de la falaise
caught in the glare of looking unnatural. To me it is a fail.
Rambeaux
Madonna has a whole cadre’ of people on the payroll to tell her how beautiful she is.
That’s what rich people do.
But the rest of us see a person whose face/head resembles the aliens in Close Encounters.
abfab
That’s what rich people do? You’re hysterical.
DennisMpls
I’m to the point now where, when I see a Queerty story about Madonna, I click on it just to be amused by the comments. I’m never disappointed, but so far this one is a rather routine collection.
305Ghuy
If she steps out ‘wrinkled’; some will say, “With all that money she should DO something.”
If she steps out ‘beat’, filled and lifted; some will say, “With all that money she could afford a better surgeon.”
You do YOU Gurl; just don’t mess with that voice of yours!
Gabby
I agree!
Darson
Whats up with the 1990 pic of her? Is it a pro/con or before/after thing?