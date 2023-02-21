Madonna out trolls her trolls with the trolliest tweet ever

Everyone was talking about Madonna after she introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras’s performance of “Unholy” at the Grammys last week. More specifically, everyone was talking about Madonna’s face, which looked noticeably smoother, tighter, and plumper.

I don’t hate Madonna for doing this to herself. I hate that we live in a society where she thinks she has to do this to herself. pic.twitter.com/kWbuiyad3c — Rachel Scheffler (@Rachelshef) February 8, 2023

After spending the greater part of last week the butt of some cheap jokes about her appearance, the iconic pop star, who is preparing to embark on a greatest hits world tour later this year, addressed the online chatter in the most Madonna way ever yesterday.

“Look how cute I am now that swelling from surgery has gone down,” she tweeted, along with an LOL emoji and a photo of herself dressed in distressed blue jeans and a black baseball hat that reads “Spiritually Hungry.”

Look how cute i am now that swelling from surgery has gone down. Lol ? pic.twitter.com/jd8hQyi2Az — Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2023

In 2012, Madonna said that she was “not against plastic surgery” but she was “absolutely against having to discuss it.” While it appears she’s more open to discussing it today, she’s clearly doing so on her own terms.

So far, her iconic tweet from yesterday has received almost 80K likes, 4K retweets, and tons of comments. And while some people took it as a shallow opportunity to troll the pop star further, most of the responses have been overwhelmingly positive.

Let’s have a look…

Mother. Thanks for always living life on your own terms. — David Allegre (@davidallegre) February 20, 2023

“Express yourself don’t repress yourself” ♥️ — Y'akoto (@Yakotomusic) February 21, 2023

Serve! x — Darren Hayes (@darrenhayes) February 21, 2023

Trolling or being honest? Doesn’t matter. This is the realest tweet ever. Yes, you do look cute. pic.twitter.com/PRwZNa0BJU — Damon Gonzalez (@TheyCallMeDaymz) February 20, 2023

You waste your time with hate and regret. You're broken… — Victor Ayeni (@Ola_ayeni_) February 21, 2023

You look cute regardless… don’t listen to these hoesss 👏🏼 — Josie Stevens (@JosieStevensMTR) February 21, 2023

Strike 👏 a 👏 pose 👏 — Dan Ilic GPT (@danilic) February 20, 2023

Some fans even shared pictures of their own faces after having cosmetic surgery…

she said, you guys it was just swelling lol



when I got my filler last year my face swelled up like that too, took forever for it to go down…



tbh I liked mine more puffy, I wanna look like an alien! 👽 pic.twitter.com/ewWWJcMnDU — Brandon Hilton (@BRANDONHILTON) February 20, 2023

2019 vs. 2023. I feel you. I’ve had some work done too. 🙀 pic.twitter.com/PDj73l1lsB — Damon Gonzalez (@TheyCallMeDaymz) February 21, 2023

Two days after the Grammys, Madonna slammed those for criticizing her looks on Instagram, saying that she was once again “caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in.”

“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start,” she said.

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come. In the words of Beyonce ‘You-won’t break my soul.’”

Madonna’s upcoming Celebration Tour will kick off in Vancouver on July 15, with 72 stops across North America and Europe. Bob the Drag Queen will be the opening act. As her first retrospective tour, it will highlight her entire 40-year recording career.