Madonna released her last great album 17 years ago this week and fans are still hung up

Time goes by so slowly. And yet it’s still hard to believe that it’s been 17 years–17 years!–since Madonna released her tenth studio album, Confessions on a Dance Floor, this week in November 2005.

The album, which is considered by many to be one of the greatest in the singer’s 40+ year career, was heavily influenced by 1970s disco and 1980s electro pop, infused with modern day club music and, of course, that galloping ABBA sample on the lead single “Hung Up,” which, BTW, reached #1 in 41 countries and sold over 5 million copies. But NBD, right?

The album itself peaked at #1 in 40 countries and won a Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Album. With over 10 million copies sold, it remains one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century.

Speaking about it to MTV in 2005, Madonna said, “I feel that I just want to have fun; I want to dance; I want to feel buoyant. And I want to give other people the same feeling. There’s a lot of madness in the world around us, and I want people to be happy.”

And, boy, did she deliver on that! In total, four singles and four music videos were released from Confessions…

“Hung Up”

“Sorry”

“Get Together”

And “Jump”

It also included two of Madonna’s best bonus tracks: “Fighting Spirit”, which was only included on the limited edition CD version of the album and is not currently available to stream anywhere online, and “History,” which was included as a b-side on the single for “Jump” and still makes for a surprising relevant club anthem in today’s current political climate.

On top of aaaaall that, the album also spawned Madonna’s critically-acclaimed Confessions Tour, which broke records at the time for being the highest-grossing tour ever for a female artist, raking in almost $200 million from 60 shows, and surpassing fellow gay icon Cher‘s Living Proof: The Farewell Tour.

Here’s how Madonna stans on Twitter have been remembering Confessions on a Dance Floor this week…

