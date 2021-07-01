where credit is due

Madonna is being reminded of all those times she copied other artists and it’s getting awkward

By

Madonna stepped in it this week when she jokingly claimed that she, not Lil Nas X, performed the first gay kiss on a major awards show almost 20 years ago.

The pop icon entered the chat about Lil Nas X’s epic BET Awards performance by sharing an image of herself kissing Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV VMAs along with the hashtag #diditfirst.

A backlash ensued, with many pointing out that two straight women pecking each other on the lips as a publicity stunt is much different, and much less groundbreaking, than an openly gay rapper standing up to homophobic zealots by kissing another man in front of millions of people.

Now, people have begun reminding Madonna of all the times she copied other artists throughout her 30+ year career, taken credit for things she didn’t actually come up with, and downright appropriated other cultures.

Here’s what they’re saying…

Ironically, one person who’s not upset about the whole thing is Lil Nas X himself, who took to Twitter to say he and Madonna are friends, having met during her her ill-fated Madame X tour, where they bonded over a beer.

“Me and madonna are friends. it’s just a joke,” the rapper tweeted. When that didn’t seem to quell the haters–who then turned on Mr. X–he sent out a second tweet. “I thought we been knew y’all were friends,” he added.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.