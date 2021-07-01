Madonna is being reminded of all those times she copied other artists and it’s getting awkward

Madonna stepped in it this week when she jokingly claimed that she, not Lil Nas X, performed the first gay kiss on a major awards show almost 20 years ago.

The pop icon entered the chat about Lil Nas X’s epic BET Awards performance by sharing an image of herself kissing Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the 2003 MTV VMAs along with the hashtag #diditfirst.

A backlash ensued, with many pointing out that two straight women pecking each other on the lips as a publicity stunt is much different, and much less groundbreaking, than an openly gay rapper standing up to homophobic zealots by kissing another man in front of millions of people.

Not over the fact that Madonna got bitter that an actually gay person had a gay kiss on tv — Michael ?? (@opulentmichael_) June 30, 2021

Now, people have begun reminding Madonna of all the times she copied other artists throughout her 30+ year career, taken credit for things she didn’t actually come up with, and downright appropriated other cultures.

Here’s what they’re saying…

Hey sis, let’s recenter the conversation back where it belongs since you couldn’t even be bothered to list ballroom legends in that song of yours #DidItFirst pic.twitter.com/3fbNGuA27T — coreyography (@DJCoreyCraig) June 30, 2021

I’m sorry, Madonna did WHAT “first”…? pic.twitter.com/S5hZZnnBMo — Dennis Hartley (@denofcinema5) June 30, 2021

I see @adamlambert and @Madonna trending for walking so @LilNasX could run but it’s time to let the GOATS out!

From 1989 BRiT awards @AndyBell_info and @BoyGeorge ???? pic.twitter.com/fOPdgu2Uzy — Tracy Hurley Martin (@tracyhmartin) June 30, 2021

Madonna’s 1984 song “Into the Groove” has so many similarities to Shannon’s 1983 song “Let the Music Play” it’s really hard to believe it’s just a coincidence. Hey Madonna, Shannon #diditfirst pic.twitter.com/NWVXtsfEpr — Tony “Abolish ICE” Arcieri 🦀 (@bascule) July 1, 2021

No forreal, what did she say? pic.twitter.com/7Ph3dx70pP — Fast Wolf (@LanasMonster1) June 30, 2021

Courtney and Madonna are moving like Soulja boy right now with the whole copycat ordeal. Madonna spent her first 2 decades copying off of Marlene Dietrich and other Hitchcock blonds. Like 70% of her looks, performances or videos were heavily influenced by Dietrich. The hypocrisy https://t.co/OqHakSx4HD pic.twitter.com/mSM6BZFGRD — Anihtek (@anihtek) June 30, 2021

Madonna might have done it first but Lil Nas X did it better. — Tyler ? (@deadlyyychatter) June 30, 2021

Ironically, one person who’s not upset about the whole thing is Lil Nas X himself, who took to Twitter to say he and Madonna are friends, having met during her her ill-fated Madame X tour, where they bonded over a beer.

I thought we been knew y’all were friends pic.twitter.com/YSTwpN7sCz — ?LilNasXfp? (@NasxFp_2) June 30, 2021

“Me and madonna are friends. it’s just a joke,” the rapper tweeted. When that didn’t seem to quell the haters–who then turned on Mr. X–he sent out a second tweet. “I thought we been knew y’all were friends,” he added.

