Madonna says she plans to “breathe COVID air” after testing positive for antibodies in bizarre video



Everybody can relax because Madonna says she has the coronavirus antibodies, so everything’s fine now, OK?

In yesterday’s “Quarantine Diary,” shared with her 15 million followers on Instagram, the singer announced that she took a coronavirus antibody test this week and it came back positive, which means she likely already had the coronavirus and didn’t even know it. Now, she plans to go outside and “breathe in the COVID-19 air.”

“Took a test the other day,” she said. “I found out that I have the antibodies, so tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car and roll down the window, and I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yep. I hope the sun is shining.”

“Here’s the good news. Tomorrow’s another day and I’m going to wake up and I’m going to feel differently.”

The singer then urged people to #staysafe and #staysane.

It’s not entirely clear what Madonna hopes to accomplish by breathing in as much of the virus as possible, but if she has antibodies, it means she may have immunity to it, though scientists still aren’t 100% sure about this.

The CDC says that just because a person tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies, it doesn’t necessarily mean they’re immune. And, even if they are, nobody knows how long the immunity lasts.

“A positive test result shows you have antibodies that likely resulted from an infection with SARS-CoV-2, or possibly a related coronavirus,” the department says.

“It’s unclear if those antibodies can provide protection against getting infected again. This means that we do not know at this time if antibodies make you immune to the virus.”

Last month, Madonna drew criticism when she posted a video of herself in a milky bathtub waxing poetic about how “terrible” but also “great” the coronavirus is, calling it the “great equalizer” because it doesn’t care how rich or famous a person is.

The video has since been scrubbed from her Instagram page, but not people several people uploaded it to YouTube.

