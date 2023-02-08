Madonna has a message to those of you criticizing her appearance: “Bow down bitches!”

View this post on Instagram
Madonna was one of the guests at the Grammys on Sunday evening. The singer introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras. She praised creative “rebels” who are pushing boundaries.
However, subsequent coverage in some parts of the media concentrated less on what Madonna had to say. Instead, it focussed more on how she looked and her changing appearance over the decades.
Madonna is 64. It’s likely she’s had several cosmetic procedures over the years, given how youthful she looks, and that’s totally 100% fine. To each their own! However, the relentless comments about her appearance have clearly started to irk her.
Related: Madonna dances to Lady Gaga on TikTok… Could a collab be next?
Yesterday she posted an Instagram reel of herself. Backstage at the Grammys, she cozies up with Sam Smith, Cardi B, Honey Dijon and others. In a caption, she responded to the fascination with her looks.
View this post on Instagram
“Ageism and misogyny”
“It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys,” the pop queen said.
“I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!! ♥️
“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim, many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!”
“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”
“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start.”
“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come. In the words of Beyoncé, ‘You won’t break my soul’.”
“I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior, pushing boundaries, standing up to the patriarchy, and most of all enjoying my life.”
“Bow down bitches! 💃🏼🪩🎤💄🎼👠”
“Madonna forever”
The post has had over 350,000 likes at the time of writing. Kim Petras, who gave fulsome praise to Madonna when accepting her Grammy for Best Pop Duo Performance, responded with a string of love hearts.
Honey Dijon said, “What an honor and a blessing it is to be in your presence. You are such a force and I have so much love and respect for you. 🥰”
Billy Eichner posted, “Madonna Forever. 🖤”
Madonna is currently planning her first greatest hits tour. The Celebration Tour will kick off in Vancouver on July 15, followed by dates in North America and Europe.
Related: Madonna fans share hilarious reactions to buying seats to her Celebration Tour on Ticketmaster
18 Comments
Ronbo
Nice to see that talent is recognized and honored. Without Madonna the world would be less fun.
gloglgog
@Ronbo Don’t worry, she won’t be around forever. Looks like Madonna got away with human trafficking in Africa, but her time will come. Madonna = nonce.
ZzBomb
I literally do not care about people’s brows or non-existent brows. People have been penciling in their brows since forever.
What I’m hearing more about from people is how she is utterly unrecognizable.
sfv1971
When compared to my 18 year old self, I’m utterly unrecognizable as well…,
gloglgog
@ZzBomb You may not care, but everyone else does. She looks like an Alien. You are just one person, then again you mega-Madonna fans are all the same, you all have no personality or brains of your own to see how scary or crazy Madonna looks. Then again, didn’t she tell you all to bow down? Because those of us who can see her for the monster she is, WE ARE NOT going to bow down! YOU HEAR ME? Madonna is a n-o-n-c-e by the way.
Jack
As Cher famously said, “If I want to put my tits on my back, it’s nobody’s business but my own”. Facial plastic surgery takes awhile to settle. Or not. If all of these trolls got attacked on their social media by thousands of people, they would feel very hurt. Good for her for calling it out and addressing it head on. I mean. She’s f*cking Madonna. Bow the f*ck down for sure.
gloglgog
Cher and Madonna are both n-o-n-c-e-s. Cher slept with Red Hot Chilli Peppers member Anthony Kiedis when he was 13 and Madonna slept with pretty much everyone underage and vulnerable.
sfv1971
People on here love to bash Madonna and Cher for being “has beens”. If selling over half a million tickets to a sold out tour makes you a has been, sign me up!
gloglgog
People don’t bash Madonna for being a has-been, people bash her for being a n-o-n-c-e.
Gabby
She’s got a billion in the bank, success that most can’t even dream of, 6 very happy kids who she loves and adores and after 40 years a new tour that is selling out. If I am not as passionate, creative, curious and silly as Madonna at 65 then I don’t ever want to be 65.
gloglgog
@Gabby Are you a lezzer? You know Madonna’s a n-o-n-c-e right?
gloglgog
I’m not bowing down to Madonna, she’s a n-o-n-c-e.
gloglgog
By the way, did anyone see Madonna’s new music videos? She put the word “n-o-n-c-e” on her background wall. Indicating that she’s a n-o-n-c-e. Remember when she was singing about pasta and fish and pizza? What a FrEaK!
Paulie P
Seems like The Material Girl is concerned about material things.
Jim
No fool like an old fool
bachy
I recall reading that Madonna has always been a fan/collector of fellow NY artist Cindy Sherman, whom she describes as inspiring her career-long passion for the many “reinventions” of her persona. The older Madonna gets, the more I can see Sherman’s influence.
Rambeaux
If I bow down, b**tch, I can stand up straight again without help.
You, with your Betty-the-balloon face and head, I am not so sure.
I will take a bet that she will flake out half way through her new tour.
mastik8
Loves me some Madonna, hate what she’s done to her face.