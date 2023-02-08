Madonna has a message to those of you criticizing her appearance: “Bow down bitches!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Madonna was one of the guests at the Grammys on Sunday evening. The singer introduced Sam Smith and Kim Petras. She praised creative “rebels” who are pushing boundaries.

However, subsequent coverage in some parts of the media concentrated less on what Madonna had to say. Instead, it focussed more on how she looked and her changing appearance over the decades.

Madonna is 64. It’s likely she’s had several cosmetic procedures over the years, given how youthful she looks, and that’s totally 100% fine. To each their own! However, the relentless comments about her appearance have clearly started to irk her.

Yesterday she posted an Instagram reel of herself. Backstage at the Grammys, she cozies up with Sam Smith, Cardi B, Honey Dijon and others. In a caption, she responded to the fascination with her looks.

“Ageism and misogyny”

“It was an honor for me to Introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys,” the pop queen said.

“I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans-woman performing at the Grammys— a History making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!! ♥️

“Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim, many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!”

“Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous.”

“I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start.”

“I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come. In the words of Beyoncé, ‘You won’t break my soul’.”

“I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior, pushing boundaries, standing up to the patriarchy, and most of all enjoying my life.”

“Bow down bitches! 💃🏼🪩🎤💄🎼👠”

“Madonna forever”

The post has had over 350,000 likes at the time of writing. Kim Petras, who gave fulsome praise to Madonna when accepting her Grammy for Best Pop Duo Performance, responded with a string of love hearts.

Honey Dijon said, “What an honor and a blessing it is to be in your presence. You are such a force and I have so much love and respect for you. 🥰”

Billy Eichner posted, “Madonna Forever. 🖤”

Madonna is currently planning her first greatest hits tour. The Celebration Tour will kick off in Vancouver on July 15, followed by dates in North America and Europe.

