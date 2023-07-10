monday news drop

Madonna spotted walking in NYC, new Ricky Martin divorce details, & Ryan Gosling is pink perfection

By · 31 comments
Madonna, Ryan Gosling, Ricky Martin

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

WE SAY GAY: The nation’s largest teacher’s union passes extensive measure to combat anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and policies from both state legislatures and school boards. [Education Week]

LAST CALL: Iconic queer-owned West Hollywood gay bars The Abbey and The Chapel are up for sale. But will they continue as LGBTQ+ establishments is the question. [WeHoTimes]

9021-OH!: Tori Spelling’s mother, Candy Spelling, reveals her first husband prior to marrying TV mogul Aaron Spelling was a “latent gay” and they only had sex six times. [Daily Mail]

REAL MEN WEAR PINK: Ryan Gosling and Scott Evans were just some of the hunks giving gorgeous zaddy Ken energy at the Barbie premiere.

SPA NIGHTMARE: 5 HIV infections have now been linked to a “vampire facial” treatment, in which blood from a patient is pulled and re-injected into the skin, at a now-shuttered medical spa in New Mexico. [NY Daily News]

QUEER EXCELLENCE: Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire at the end of the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season. [CBS SPORTS]

BELLY PRIDE: The cutting edge New York Times has just discovered that guys are wearing crop tops this summer. [NY TIMES]

I RISE: Fans around the world exhaled as Madonna was spotted walking around NYC for the first time since her hospitalization for what her team called a “serious bacterial infection.” Still no official word on the status of her Celebration World Tour.

RIP: Actor Jeffrey Carlson, who played a groundbreaking trans character on the daytime soap All My Children, dies at the age of 48. [Deadline]

SLAY THE HOUSE DOWN BOOTS: Florida Democrats shade Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis by ending their fundraising gala with an epic drag show. [Sun-Sentinel/Yahoo]

LIVIN’ LA VIDA-VORCE: New court filings give more insight into the sudden split between Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef after 6 years of marriage. [People]

GOODBYE YELLOW BRICK ROAD: Sir Elton John gave an emotional speech and performed his very last song at the final show of his epic farewell tour in Sweden on Saturday.

Related

Tom of Finland wants YOU to vote for the hottest photo

Don’t miss your chance to vote in #tomsphotocompetition.