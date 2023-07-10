Madonna spotted walking in NYC, new Ricky Martin divorce details, & Ryan Gosling is pink perfection

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
WE SAY GAY: The nation’s largest teacher’s union passes extensive measure to combat anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and policies from both state legislatures and school boards. [Education Week]
LAST CALL: Iconic queer-owned West Hollywood gay bars The Abbey and The Chapel are up for sale. But will they continue as LGBTQ+ establishments is the question. [WeHoTimes]
9021-OH!: Tori Spelling’s mother, Candy Spelling, reveals her first husband prior to marrying TV mogul Aaron Spelling was a “latent gay” and they only had sex six times. [Daily Mail]
REAL MEN WEAR PINK: Ryan Gosling and Scott Evans were just some of the hunks giving gorgeous zaddy Ken energy at the Barbie premiere.
SPA NIGHTMARE: 5 HIV infections have now been linked to a “vampire facial” treatment, in which blood from a patient is pulled and re-injected into the skin, at a now-shuttered medical spa in New Mexico. [NY Daily News]
QUEER EXCELLENCE: Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire at the end of the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season. [CBS SPORTS]
BELLY PRIDE: The cutting edge New York Times has just discovered that guys are wearing crop tops this summer. [NY TIMES]
I RISE: Fans around the world exhaled as Madonna was spotted walking around NYC for the first time since her hospitalization for what her team called a “serious bacterial infection.” Still no official word on the status of her Celebration World Tour.
RIP: Actor Jeffrey Carlson, who played a groundbreaking trans character on the daytime soap All My Children, dies at the age of 48. [Deadline]
SLAY THE HOUSE DOWN BOOTS: Florida Democrats shade Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis by ending their fundraising gala with an epic drag show. [Sun-Sentinel/Yahoo]
LIVIN’ LA VIDA-VORCE: New court filings give more insight into the sudden split between Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef after 6 years of marriage. [People]
GOODBYE YELLOW BRICK ROAD: Sir Elton John gave an emotional speech and performed his very last song at the final show of his epic farewell tour in Sweden on Saturday.
31 Comments
ZzBomb
$10 says that when Martin’s divorce is finalized we’ll see a younger, hotter boy toy he’s been dating secretly come out of the woodwork.
ShaverC
Madonna can’t stand without holding onto something, she looks terrible.
Gabby
Dude how many comments have you left on this one post? You use the internet to click on Madonna posts only to leave boring/bland comments and then return to said posts to argue with music fans. I am embarrassed for you.
DBMC
You shill for Ron DeSantis, you are terrible.
Gabby
She just almost died. This was her first time leaving the house. Compassion?
ShaverC
I can guarantee you that she wouldn’t have any compassion for you.
Den
I didn’t realize you were acquainted with her! That is, obviously, the only way you could “guarantee” anything about her beyond her levels of talent as an entertainer. Of course (judging from your posts) you might be the type who has a hard time keeping their assumptions and imagination separated from reality.
ShaverC
Den, You wouldn’t get anything from her either.
bachy
@Shaver: Um, are we talking about the same person who has tirelessly advocated for the gay community and donated millions to AIDS organizations? Your bitterness does not obliterate the facts.
ShaverC
bachy, She wouldn’t care about you either. She does all that for PR because she knows where her money comes from.
Den
Nobody is saying he would care about us, what we are saying is how sad it is you confuse your assumptions with reality: because we know you know nothing about her besides what you probably read in the gossip rags (because you really seem like that kind of person). One would think your bitterness would have eaten your innards away by now.
ShaverC
Den, Some compassion please.
RyanMBecker
@bachy,
How did Madonna tirelessly advocate for the gay community? It’s pretty well known here in NYC that she used the gay community as a launching pad, coopting the culture but she never really gave back. Her HIV work was nothing more than giving some proceeds from some songs or books. I can’t remember Madonna actually DOING anything about the crisis. Contrast that with Judith Light or Elizabeth Taylor.
As for advocacy, can you name one political action or statement she’s made in favor of gay rights? Did she do any gay events after becoming famous? Did she ever mention the community when receiving awards, etc? Contrast that with Lady Gaga, who frequently acknowledges and thanks the gay community, even after becoming famous. In fact, she spoke and performed at the March on Washington, which she said was the greatest honor of her life. Heck, some country stars have been better advocates, e.g. Kacey Musgraves.
I’m not saying that Madonna is homophobic but her supposed support was all transactional, and not based on principle. But if you believe her estranged gay brother, she’s actually is a bit homophobic. Madonna reportedly abandoned him after marrying homophobic Guy Ritchie. Regardless, her reputation as a gay icon is puzzling and undeserved.
DBMC
Shaver, you support Ron DeSantis and spread lies about trans people. It’s hard to care what you think.
Max
nice to see her without those fingerless gloves/hand gauntlets/whatever hand coverings for a change.
Fahd
The trouble with crop tops: With the exception of the football field, the guys I´d like to see wearing them never do, and the guys who I think shouldn’t, do. But to each his own.
abfab
Totally.
jaleoman
Ricky and Jwan made a beautiful couple. I love Ricky Martin, he always has been a role model to me. Wish him nothing but the best on new chapter.
humancobras666
a role model? Denying your sexuality when it was obvious? A true role model in our community are the ones that came out despite what could happen. Those are the TRUE role models.
KyleMichelSullivan
Yeah, I’m sorry to hear about Ricky’s breakup. I’m beginning to think the whole idea of marriage is outmoded. I only know of two marriages that have lasted more than 10 years (including my own parents), and one of them was a second time around for them both. So maybe just sign a simple contract to be together for 5 or 10 years, with an option to renew if both parties want to. No more of this “till death or divorce do us part.”
humancobras666
Madonna is so tired and hideous looking now. Her age is not the issue, her poor plastic surgeon is.
Den
Although all that really matters is if she is satisfied, she is undeniably starting to share some of the look of Jocelyn Wildenstein (google her if you’ve not heard of her; a plastic surgery addict).
abfab
I can stay happy still admiring my favorite women of rock and roll. Natural and fabulous.
Joni Mitchell
Carly Simon and Dianna Ross (both have had a little done)
Carole King
Bonnie Raitt
I know I’m leaving out many. I feel sorry for people who do this and then keep doing it. It’s most uncomfortable to stare at them, as we like to do with our idols. I’m so glad my sister and my other elder women friends have avoided the knife.
abfab
Remember Ziegfeild And Roy? Oy!
abfab
And poor Gloria Vanderbuilt….
”Every time she crosses her legs the mouth pops open”
-Joan Rivers
Den
Bonnie and Joni look great! Saw Bonnie last September with Mavis Staples (who is in her 80’s) and both were amazing Staples was on for almost an hour and Bonnie’s set was 2 hours. . Madonna would likely have aged gracefully too, but that train has left the station.
Den
Siegfried & Roy is another horror story. Hard to know if they “had work done” or put on the makeup with a trowel (Some of these makeup artists can work wonders with “contouring). Probably both. Roy’s accident was certainly tragic, but I wonder whether there is anything ethical about making apex predators do silly tricks for a room full of potential meals!
Den
And Staples, an undeniable Christian preached to the audience about the importance of reproductive choice, and equal rights for all, and the dangers of the Republican party. The audience went wild.
RyanMBecker
Ah yes, the Cat woman. I thought the same thing when I saw Madonna. But if you really want to see a botched face job on another singing diva, Google a contemporary photo of Jennifer Rush. And then Google a before photo.
Although a Bronx native (as you can tell from her thick accent), she’s much better known in Europe, especially Germany, where she’s a legend. She’s best known as a co-writer and original singer of The Power of Love, a mega hit for Celine Dion. Many, including myself, say that Rush’s version is superior. Google it.
Anyway, Rush’s botched face job is among the worst I’ve seen m
abfab
Love Mavis!!!!!!!!!!
And let’s not forget ”Only The Little People Pay Taxes” Leona Helmsley. Talk about a scary face.
RyanMBecker
I bet Martin’s divorce has something to do with the 21 yo nephew with whom he allegedly had an affair. Martin denied it but here were so many unanswered questions. Normally, it’s the celebrity who has restraining orders against others. Yet in this case, it was the nephew who had one against Martin. What’s stranger is that Martin and his family (who were probably on Martin’s payroll) claimed that the nephew is mentally ill. In that case, shouldn’t it be Martin who’d want to be protected against his nephew?
It was never explained why Martin was so desperate to remove the order. Why didn’t he just leave the nephew alone? Martin’s attorney even claimed that he couldn’t go on with his life or his work because of the order. Really? Why? Martin normally lives in Beverly Hills, which is 3000+ miles away from his nephew in Puerto Rico. So how exactly was Martin’s life, and especially his work, impacted by avoiding his nephew?
Seriously, what was this obsession with being near his allegedly wacko nephew?
None of it made any sense so Martin clearly wasn’t telling the whole story. Then suddenly, the nephew relinquished the order and retracted his accusations. How much do you think Martin paid him? I’m betting that he also paid with his marriage…