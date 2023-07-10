Madonna spotted walking in NYC, new Ricky Martin divorce details, & Ryan Gosling is pink perfection

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

WE SAY GAY: The nation’s largest teacher’s union passes extensive measure to combat anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and policies from both state legislatures and school boards. [Education Week]

LAST CALL: Iconic queer-owned West Hollywood gay bars The Abbey and The Chapel are up for sale. But will they continue as LGBTQ+ establishments is the question. [WeHoTimes]

9021-OH!: Tori Spelling’s mother, Candy Spelling, reveals her first husband prior to marrying TV mogul Aaron Spelling was a “latent gay” and they only had sex six times. [Daily Mail]

REAL MEN WEAR PINK: Ryan Gosling and Scott Evans were just some of the hunks giving gorgeous zaddy Ken energy at the Barbie premiere.

SPA NIGHTMARE: 5 HIV infections have now been linked to a “vampire facial” treatment, in which blood from a patient is pulled and re-injected into the skin, at a now-shuttered medical spa in New Mexico. [NY Daily News]

QUEER EXCELLENCE: Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe announces she’ll retire at the end of the 2023 National Women’s Soccer League season. [CBS SPORTS]

BELLY PRIDE: The cutting edge New York Times has just discovered that guys are wearing crop tops this summer. [NY TIMES]

I RISE: Fans around the world exhaled as Madonna was spotted walking around NYC for the first time since her hospitalization for what her team called a “serious bacterial infection.” Still no official word on the status of her Celebration World Tour.

The source that caught Madonna out & about in NYC ? pic.twitter.com/PmWDaNGvEy — ? (@QueenofPopMUSlC) July 10, 2023

RIP: Actor Jeffrey Carlson, who played a groundbreaking trans character on the daytime soap All My Children, dies at the age of 48. [Deadline]

SLAY THE HOUSE DOWN BOOTS: Florida Democrats shade Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis by ending their fundraising gala with an epic drag show. [Sun-Sentinel/Yahoo]

LIVIN’ LA VIDA-VORCE: New court filings give more insight into the sudden split between Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef after 6 years of marriage. [People]

GOODBYE YELLOW BRICK ROAD: Sir Elton John gave an emotional speech and performed his very last song at the final show of his epic farewell tour in Sweden on Saturday.