Madonna has a strongly worded message for 50 Cent and his “bullsh*t apology”

Madonna has posted a “delayed clap back” at rapper 50 Cent after he mocked her on Instagram.

Last month, the “I Rise” singer posted a series of steamy images on her feed, including one shot of herself under a bed.

50 Cent commented: “Yo this is the funniest s**! LOL. That’s Madonna under the bed trying to do like a virgin at 63. She shot out, if she don’t get her old a** up. LMFAO [sic].”

Shortly after his comment, Madonna shared a photo of them together and wrote: “Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me!”

She added: “I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult. You’re just jealous you won’t look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!”

50 Cent later offered this “apology”: “I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03.

“Ok Im sorry I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before [apparently comparing it to the image of the Wicked Witch under Dorothy’s fallen house in The Wizard of OZ] i hope you accept my apology [sic].”

Well, Madonna wasn’t having any of that.

In a followup post, she emphasized: “You were trying to shame me and humiliate me… Your apology is fake, it’s bullsh*t, and it’s not valid.”

“An apology is not valid if you don’t know what you’re apologizing for… what you should be apologizing for is your misogynistic, sexist, ageist behavior and remarks.”