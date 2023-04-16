Madonna’s ‘American Life’ album: Why we love it even more 20 years later

It was 20 years ago on April 21, 2003, when Madonna‘s “American Life” album dropped. Upon its release, “American Life” received mixed reviews from critics and was a commercial disappointment, particularly compared to Madonna’s previous albums.

The album tackled important issues such as consumerism, war, and the pursuit of happiness, and featured some of Madonna’s most personal and vulnerable songwriting to date. In honor of the 20th anniversary, Madonna is releasing an exclusive “American Life – Mixshow Mix” EP featuring remixes by Peter Rauhofer.

Let’s take a look back at why we still love Madonna’s ninth studio album 20 years later…

Why Madonna’s “American Life” album was so revolutionary for its time

“American Life” was nothing short of revolutionary. For starters, it served as a huge departure from the pop star’s usual sound and image.

She shed her iconic blonde locks for a short brunette cut and traded in her provocative ensembles for military-inspired outfits. The album also tackled political and social issues, such as war, materialism, celebrity gossip, and the American Dream.

Madonna showed that pop music could be about more than just partying and love songs. It was a bold move that paid off, cementing her status as a trailblazer in the music industry. And let’s be real, no one rocks a beret quite like Madonna did in the “American Life” music video. Iconic.

How the songs from Madonna’s “American Life” album have stood the test of time

From the politically charged title track to the infectious dance beat of “Hollywood,” Madonna once again proved why she’s one of the greatest pop stars ever.

The album also includes a tongue-in-cheek rap and an introspective ballad, with each track showcasing the Queen of Pop’s versatility and ability to evolve with the times.

“American Life”

Who can forget the controversial music video for “American Life,” where she wielded a grenade and poked fun at the fashion industry? The song itself was a commentary on the pressure of celebrity and consumer culture, with personal lyrics like: “I live my life in shadows/Till I choose to sail into the sun.” It’s remained one of her most remembered tracks from this era.

“Hollywood”

Her single “Hollywood” is a synth-pop song that critiques American culture and its obsession with fame and wealth. The lyrics focus on the glamour of Hollywood, painting it as a place where people are willing to do anything to achieve success. Madonna’s message is that this kind of lifestyle is ultimately shallow and unfulfilling.

“Die Another Day”

“Die Another Day” is the theme song to the 2002 James Bond film of the same name. The song depicts Madonna as a prisoner in a torture chamber, alternating with scenes of a fencing duel between good and evil personas. It was released as part of her 20th anniversary of making hits and she also had a small role in the film, playing a fencing instructor named Verity. The song speaks about facing danger and living life to its fullest despite the risks.

“Nothing Fails”

A slower-tempo track, “Nothing Fails” got its share of airplay when it was released as the third single from American Life. It’s a reflective ballad about the power of love and its ability to overcome any obstacle.

“I’m So Stupid”

This song expresses disillusionment with Madonna singing “I used to live in a dream world, now that’s all gone”. It discusses how she has grown up and seen the harsh realities of life, and how she has been let down by people who have promised her the world but failed to deliver. The song reflects on her journey of self-discovery and coming to terms with the fact that she can’t rely on anyone else but herself.

What we can learn from Madonna’s impactful lyrics in her “American Life” album?

Madonna wouldn’t be Madonna without a little bit of controversy. The album tackles various topics, from war to religion, but always with the iconic sass that only she can bring.

Whether you’re a fan or not, you can’t deny that the album leaves you with a strong sense of feeling. From critiquing patriotism in “American Life” to an emotional tribute to her mother’s death in “Mother and Father,” and calling out the media’s obsession with fame in “Hollywood,” Madonna did not hold back.

She spoke her mind, and her words were powerful. What we can learn from her is to use our voices to make a statement, even if it’s uncomfortable or unpopular.

In today’s climate, what does “American Life” still mean to us?

Madonna’s “American Life” album is like a time capsule, capturing the confusion and chaos of post-9/11 America. Madonna was unapologetic in her critiques of war, consumerism, and the American dream.

Fast-forward two decades and the lyrics still resonate. We can look to this album as an example of how music can be used to challenge the status quo and make us think about our own values and beliefs. In these tumultuous times, it’s more important than ever to use our voices to speak out against injustice. “American Life” reminds us that we can—and should—use art to fight for a better future.

Sure, the album wasn’t a commercial success, but that’s what makes it all the more special. It’s a reminder of an era and a statement about the present. We can learn from her example, and use our own voices to make a statement.

Closing thoughts

As we celebrate the 20th anniversary of Madonna’s “American Life” album, the conversation it kickstarted still lives on today. Whether you were rocking out to this album on your Walkman or blasting it on your car stereo, there’s no denying the impact this album had on music and fashion.

Although much has changed in the Queen of Pop’s career and personal life since 2003, her influence and impact remain undeniable. Her power to imbue truth and courage into each of us with infectious backing tracks has yet to be matched.

This album is a reminder of how important it is for our stories to be told and for us to accept every aspect of ourselves no matter what. We’re excited to see which American Life songs make it into her upcoming Celebration tour.

Enjoy this commentary? Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter to keep up on all your favorite queens.