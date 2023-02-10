Madonna’s apologetic anthem, the Bob Posse™ & more: Your weekly bop roundup

Welcome to one heck of a weekend, Queerty readers!

We might all need to buckle up: the Super Bowl is just days away, Valentine’s Day is set to stun immediately after, and through it all we’re in 24/7 award season mode for the Queerties. Remember to vote for your faves once per day per device from now to February 21st!

Quite a few musical Queerties nominees came out in force this week. Bob the Drag Queen and Ocean Kelly both have multiple nominations, Pabllo Vittar and Anitta are spicing up our Music Video and Anthem categories, and Zee Machine is holding it down as a Breakout Musical Artist.

Nominations aside, all these musical talents are serving the best and brightest of today’s LGBTQ+ music.

From hyper gays to cypher slays, here’s your weekly bop roundup!

“GAY BARZ” by Bob the Drag Queen ft. Kamera Tyme, Alix Milr, Mikey Angelo and Ocean Kelly

Leave it to superstar RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen to assemble a cypher that’s halfway between XXL Freshmen and an LGBTQ X-Men team. TikTok fave Mikey Angelo serves very “I’m rocking with Mark ’cause Mark’s rocking with us” here, and just like on “Black“, Ocean Kelly comes in to deliver the track’s finishing blow.

“Balinha de Coração” by Pabllo Vittar ft. Anitta

We’ve had these two together before on Major Lazer’s “Sua Cara” as well as “MODO TURBO” with Luísa Sonza, and hopefully we get them again after this. These Brazilian pop icons simply do not miss.

“Sorry” by Madonna ft. BLONDE:ISH, Eran Hersh, & Darmon

Madonna’s Confessions album is mostly remembered for its smash lead single “Hung Up”, but its follow-up single didn’t receive quite as much love here in the states. Now, these three producers have come together to change that and bring “Sorry” into the 2020s.

“Missed Call” by Kelela

We officially survived the Kelela drought, girls. The entire sophomore Raven album is an experience that dives deeper into the water the further that you listen, but “Missed Call” is a uniquely hype moment of wave-crashing goodness.

“Thunder” by Zee Machine

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: if Zee Machine touches it, it’s gonna be synth pop perfection. Enough said!

“Romance” by VINCINT

Save for a Showtime Pride single and the CANN collab, VINCINT has been pretty quite since his delectable There Will Be Tears album in 2021. If “Romance” is the lead-in to a new era, we might just have to pop some bottles.

“What Am I Gonna Do With You” by Rebecca Black

In her debut album Let Her Burn, Rebecca Black is giving vibe-driven, surprisingly touching, total ego death pop — incredibly pertinent from the girl who had to rebuild herself from the ground up after being burnt down by the public at 13 years old. And is there anything the gays love more than someone who was outcast socially and just decided to slay regardless? That’s kind of our whole deal.

“Borderline” by Tove Lo

Tove Lo is still hot off her Dirt Femme era, but she’s already back with one of her most radio-friendly single in recent memory. It’s no surprise that Dua Lipa’s in the writing credits; you can audibly hear the Future Nostalgia pen ink dripping onto the page.

Tune in next week for another Bop After Bop!