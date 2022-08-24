Madonna’s daughter just dropped a surprise debut single as “Lolahol” and OMG

Lourdes Leon, one of the many heirs of Queen of Pop Madonna, just dropped a debut single that nobody, including us, was ready for.
Under the moniker “Lolahol”, Leon has put out “Lock&Key”, a sexy-sad track perfect for an artist’s soft launch.
When we tell you that this track has everything: a Gaga meme, “Open Your Heart” allusions, a Polly Pocket reference, you name it.
The Madonna/Gaga beef has been squashed for years, and it’s nice to see that none of it is spilling into the next generation.
Mid-song, Lolahol drops the lyrics, “No sleep, next plane, no sleep, make up, next club, next car, next plane, no sleep, no fear,” a clear take on the viral Lady Gaga “club, ‘nother club” quote.
The track and video throughout give very much Madonna’s “Open Your Heart”–you know, “I hold the lock and you hold the key”–but that seems inevitable with a song literally called “Lock&Key”.
It should be noted that this isn’t her overall music debut; back in 2012, she featured as backing vocals on Madonna’s “Superstar” off MDNA. Ten years later, she’s back on the scene!
Check out “Lock&Key” in all its Lolaholian glory:
40 Comments
Anthonyshine
Auto Tune at its finest.
ardeshmole
Well she didn’t inherit any of her mother’s talents
Diplomat
Can’t really tell from this if her voice is that great. Nothing unique. Very techno covered up. Will reserve judgment for another song.
stanhope
That is a fair comment
graphicjack
the song is pretty chill, but the production is too loud and her voice isn’t prominent enough. I agree that in a different song we may be able to tell if her voice is strong or not.
Just.my.opinion
I am sure that she will be just as overrated as her mother.
LumpyPillows
Madonna may be polarizing, but overrated is just a nasty disconnect from reality.
MrGoldman
Her mom was a pioneer, who is now kind of a joke. I dont see anything special from this girl. You need do more than act slutty.
lord.krath
Slutty is in. Ask Beyoncé, Arianna, and the rest of the get along gang.
Having said that, there was a lot going on in this song. I couldn’t make out the lyrics, but given how popular mumble [genre] has been as of late, I’m not surprised by that.
It is going to be harder for her to break out from under Madonnas shadow than it was Enrique from Julio’s. There is a reason Gaga and Stefani we’re compared to or claimed to evoke/channel Madonna in the minds of fans.
Madonna isn’t a joke – she is as she has always been. If you and others don’t accept her now, it’s really not different when they didn’t accept her then. I’m pretty sure she is fine with that.
If I had an ounce of the courage and persistence and general “IDGAF” as Madonna, I would be even more successful than I am now. Her expression whether pioneering, mimicking, or collaborative has always been a source of inspiration for me.
bachy
Dig your sentiments, lord.krath!
moretruth
Agree with lord.krath comments.
I will say the final scene in the water, Lourdes just looked exhausted and bored. Not a good look. Also, her chulo was just a bit too babyfaced to be interesting. And 25-year-old Lourdes’ 13-year-old goth girl outfit was a bit lame.
swingbozo
Glad someone deciphered those mumbling lyrics, because I certainly couldn’t hear them.
Mamasita
Bleh…
G-Man
That’s kind of how I feel as well.
xnetminder
Exactly. Actually, piece of crap…song, video, and her “voice”…
Burtram Fidelity
That song: horrible piece of garbage. Is this the daughter Madonna had with some guy she met in a park?
Anthonyshine
LMAO!
JED08
He was her trainer.
stanhope
And when you are in the park on your knees you should remember to properly dispose of all of those HoHo wrappers piled up around you waiting for your prince to come/cum.
tjack47
Next.
psk
Exactly. Ditto.
SDR94103
nepotism. song is hideous.
Man About Town
Writhing around in the waves at the end, I expected her to start singing “Cherish!”
MDWolf12
Most artists get to have experimentation in finding their best expression and evolve from the bottom of herantwith the most exacting standards. I would like to see where this goes.
bachy
Me too!
Boybussy
Okay she looks like her mom….but that voice….talent isn’t genetic!!!
draperdude1
I like the song. Lola’s voice could be a little more clear. The video editing is a bit fast. Overall a good concept just needs some re-editing.
Doug
Yikes, this woman is wearing so much makeup she must need a trowel to get it all off…
bachy
The vocal styling reminds me of early Janet Jackson, where she basically delivered the melody in a soft, feminine whisper. I like the song and I’ve always liked Lola on social media. Shows promise, for sure. Has an art-pop quality, but I’d like to see something a little more pared down. Lola also appears to be using a lot of her mother’s hyper-sensual “making love to the camera” approach, but I don’t think she needs to; she has a unique charisma, a contemporary, low-key persona that is all her own. Curious to see more…
monty clift
That second picture looks like she’s about to sneeze!
humble charlie
monty, you’re right! either that or about to go down on someone.
Dyana B
If she’s embarking on this new venture, I would suggest that she refrains from doing something that her mother did in the past because the moment I saw her on the beach, I was reminded of Cherish, and if she’s really talented, she doesn’t need to overprocess the music because I really didn’t understand what she was saying. She needs to remove autotune altogether and strip down some of that overprocessed production and just sing so that we can hear what she is saying…
JTinToronto
What a nothing song. I love Madonna but she isn’t actually that great a singer, but compared to her daughter she’s a vocal goddess. Wimpy, nothing voice, auto-tuned to death. No wonder she’s showing off her tits, she has to try to sell this piece of crap somehow.
stanhope
The song is not awful but not memorable either. The video is incoherent. She should have involved her mom. Say what you want but Madonna has a great aesthetic eye and is very creative. Girl use your resources cuz this ain’t it. You can’t even remix this into something another thing Madonna was excellent at doing i.e. figuring out how the remixes might work.
Terrycloth
Whoever produced this song buried her voice in the extremely autotuned mix..the words .are they mumbled on purpose..I couldn’t tell you any. They shoukd have put them on screen.sounds like another song playing over top of another..strip off all the over production it’s a mess and put her voice loud and front and center without autotune echo or filters on it..the breathy singing is over rated .she’s not Marilyn Monroe or Janet Jackson.the song is eh…won’t be a hit unless it get a better faster beat and a remix
Jack Meoff
Well that was a big ol’ mess.
humble charlie
she looks more like lady gaga than madonna. madonna was a nice cute skanky italian girl.
humble charlie
i was hoping she would be swept out to sea at the end of the song to prevent her from pasting together another song.
Jack
Go on Apple Music or Spotify and stream it without the distracting visuals of the video. Definitely not a strong voice. Pretty pitchy. Sorry Lola. I think David is going to be the successful entertainer in this family.
CityguyUSA
She’s all yours.