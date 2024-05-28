Love don’t live here anymore for Madonna and Josh Popper.

After dating for a year, the Queen of Pop and the 30-year-old boxing coach have reportedly split. 💔

According to the U.S. Sun, the demise of the relationship was partly to blame on Madonna’s massively successful Celebration World Tour, which recently wrapped up after more than 80 shows over the course of seven months.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

“Madonna has barely seen Josh for months because her schedule was so hectic,” a source told the outlet. “Things just fizzled out.”

The “Hung Up” singer first met the ridiculously buff boxer through her son David Banda, who was being coached at Popper’s Breadwinners gym in NYC.

The pair were first romantically linked after Madonna was spotted cheering Popper on at a boxing match last March.

Over the course of their whirlwind romance, Popper was at Madonna’s side for her birthday celebration in Portugal last August and joined her on stage during the “Vogue” portion of her concert in Brooklyn in December.

During the tour number, the duo seemed to be the picture of happiness as they laughed and shared a kiss in front of the Madonna’s legion of adoring fans as the thong and jockstrap-clad dancers writhed all over them.

Then on Valentine’s Day, Popper shared a photo with Madonna with the caption, “Missing Portugal,” which the 65-year-old liked.

Despite those public displays of affection, it appears the relationship struggled to stay afloat in the months that followed.

“At the moment their relationship doesn’t feel feasible and they’ve cooled things off,” the source added, “but they are staying friends.”

But it seems Madonna is not wasting time feeling lonely as she’s reportedly opened her heart for another slightly older boxer. No glove, no love!

Just days after reporting on Madonna’s split from Popper, the U.S. Sun now claims the music diva has gotten close with 34-year-old British boxer Richard Riakporhe.

Dayum!

“Richard met Madonna through the fashion world — they have mutual friends,” the source told the publication. “They get on really well and have a lot of fun in each other’s company.”

In addition to being a champion boxer who has won all 17 of his fights, Riakporhe has walked in runway shows and modeled in various fashion spreads.

While it’s unclear how long the pair have known each other, Madonna shared a snap in October sprawled across the handsome athlete’s lap.

“I had to sit somewhere,” she cheekily captioned the image in her Instagram Story.

Madonna ao lado do modelo e boxeador Richard Riakporhe em Londres ? pic.twitter.com/roRcEz1JYl — Madonna Brasil (@SiteMadonnaBR) October 17, 2023

Riakporhe, who also goes by the name The Midnight Train, previously held the British cruiserweight title and reportedly teased that Madonna may show up to his upcoming fight with Chris Billam-Smith in London next month.

“Madonna says she’s going to come down if she’s in London, she’s going to keep me updated,” Riakporhe told the British radio show talkSPORT, per the Sun. “She said she wants to come to the fight.”

Madonna has yet to make any comment on the status of her relationship with Riakporthe and at the moment they are believed to be “just good friends.”

Regardless of their dating status, in honor of Madonna’s impeccable taste in extremely fit boxers, get to know Riakporthe a little better via his extremely enticing Instagram page….

Don't forget to share: