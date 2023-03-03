Madonna’s latest digital release has diehard fans feeling the light

25 years after her highly acclaimed seventh record Ray of Light (and, if that doesn’t make you feel old enough, 34 years to the day after “Like A Prayer”), Madonna has finally made one of her most beloved B-sides officially available for digital listening.
While we may have argued that it’s become a little overrated — I swear we have reasoning! — Ray of Light is still late ’90s pop excellence. While the title track has been available for a minute, she just dropped a full slew of remixes to keep the light… well, lit!
The remix package includes mixes from Sasha, Victor Calderone, and William Orbit.
In addition to these reinventions from the reinvention queen, she’s finally brought the track’s B-side ballad, “Has To Be”, into the 21st century.
This is just the most recent reintroduction drop from the singer as she gears up for her career-spanning, chart topper-laden Celebration Tour (featuring Bob the Drag Queen!).
Madonna fans are reacting to the long-awaited digital drop in true, classic stan fashion.
Across multiple languages, of course — she’s international:
If you need a refresher after a quarter century, have a good re-listen to “Has To Be”:
One Comment
abfab
Victor Calderone…those were the days…I mean, those were the nights. Casa Caliente!