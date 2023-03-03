Madonna’s latest digital release has diehard fans feeling the light

25 years after her highly acclaimed seventh record Ray of Light (and, if that doesn’t make you feel old enough, 34 years to the day after “Like A Prayer”), Madonna has finally made one of her most beloved B-sides officially available for digital listening.

While we may have argued that it’s become a little overrated — I swear we have reasoning! — Ray of Light is still late ’90s pop excellence. While the title track has been available for a minute, she just dropped a full slew of remixes to keep the light… well, lit!

The remix package includes mixes from Sasha, Victor Calderone, and William Orbit.

In addition to these reinventions from the reinvention queen, she’s finally brought the track’s B-side ballad, “Has To Be”, into the 21st century.

This is just the most recent reintroduction drop from the singer as she gears up for her career-spanning, chart topper-laden Celebration Tour (featuring Bob the Drag Queen!).

Madonna fans are reacting to the long-awaited digital drop in true, classic stan fashion.

Across multiple languages, of course — she’s international:

Good morning to @Madonna fans and Madonna fans ONLY. How I’m gonna be when “Has to Be” hits streaming at midnight… #RayOfLight25 pic.twitter.com/4AgUJuOIGd — Remington Graves (@remingtongraves) March 2, 2023

@madonna has released Ray Of Light (Single Remixes) to digital and streaming platforms here in Australia ?? ?



Yes it includes Has To Be ??



Available everywhere from midnight Friday ??#Madonna #RayOfLight #HasToBe #RayOfLight25 pic.twitter.com/y4BQkSdzzz — Matt #MadonnaAustralia (@GregvsMatt) March 2, 2023

madonna just dropped has to be on streaming services i was not expecting this pic.twitter.com/8CwH39bTZC — ???????? | fan account (@fattyaroobian) March 3, 2023

MADONNA LANÇOU OFICIALMENTE HAS TO BE, EU N TO BEM pic.twitter.com/uZQLKSbwP8 — isabella (@xoxbabybella) March 3, 2023

Listening to my 14th favourite Madonna song Has To Be on streaming for the very first time…ascending!!! pic.twitter.com/4x17Haeco3 — lukey star (@luxxy_bee) March 3, 2023

We did it! We finally got “Has To Be” by Madonna available on streaming services! ?#Madonna #HasToBepic.twitter.com/nMhoqdosTz — Madonna Nation ? (@MadonnaNationX) March 3, 2023

Usuarie Garifeik escuchando “ Has to Be ” de Madonna pic.twitter.com/vlmkhecsgZ — Gariposa (@Garifeik) March 3, 2023

“I know there’s someone out there waiting for me, there must be someone out there… there just Has To Be…” @Madonna pic.twitter.com/tBVjpgwd9t — W.??? (@swankyaf_) March 3, 2023

If you need a refresher after a quarter century, have a good re-listen to “Has To Be”: