TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

JUSTIFY MY LOVE: Madonna’s lesbian ex-girlfriend said she felt like a “high-class hooker” while they were dating. [Read more]

MATCH MY FREAK: Rosie O’Donnell reacted to Diddy’s “very disturbing” arrest with her own details from one of his infamous parties. [Read more]

MAN DOWN: NFL star Jaelan Phillips offered his thirsty fans quite a view from the back!

BODY OF WERK: Ricky Martin teased more skimpy outfits in season 2 of Palm Royale: “I hope I’m not naked!” 😱 [Read more]

SWEATERSEXUAL: The Neighbourhood’s 2012 alt-rock track “Sweater Weather” became a bisexual anthem on TikTok. [Read more]

SHE’S BACK: Ellen dropped the trailer for her brand-new comedy special For Your Approval, which premieres September 24, and will be her very last.

NATIVE SON: 23 young, Black queer Hollywood stars to watch. [Read more]

LOONY LOOMER: Claudia Conway swiftly and deftly put MAGA clown Laura Loomer in her place. [Read more]

STRIKE A POSE: Jeffrey Bowyer Chapman showed off his perfectly toned midriff at The Substance premiere in Los Angeles. 💉🫂♻️

TRUTH TELLING: Hillary Clinton had zero effs left to give when sharing her unvarnished thoughts about Melania Trump. ☕ [Read more]

SAY WHAT?: Troye Sivan clapped back at twink shamers and addressed those crazy TikTok rumors about his Grindr use. [Read more]

HOOKUP CHIC: Sniffies ushered in Hot Slut Fall™ with a new line of cruising sports gear.

Before you go, watch Nava Mau’s powerful message about transgender representation while being interview by Laverne Cox on the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards. 🏳️‍⚧️

