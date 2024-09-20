TGIF! We’ve made it to the weekend again! A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

JUSTIFY MY LOVE: Madonna’s lesbian ex-girlfriend said she felt like a “high-class hooker” while they were dating. [Read more]

MATCH MY FREAK: Rosie O’Donnell reacted to Diddy’s “very disturbing” arrest with her own details from one of his infamous parties. [Read more]

MAN DOWN: NFL star Jaelan Phillips offered his thirsty fans quite a view from the back!

BODY OF WERK: Ricky Martin teased more skimpy outfits in season 2 of Palm Royale: “I hope I’m not naked!” 😱 [Read more]

SWEATERSEXUAL: The Neighbourhood’s 2012 alt-rock track “Sweater Weather” became a bisexual anthem on TikTok. [Read more]

SHE’S BACK: Ellen dropped the trailer for her brand-new comedy special For Your Approval, which premieres September 24, and will be her very last.

NATIVE SON: 23 young, Black queer Hollywood stars to watch. [Read more]

LOONY LOOMER: Claudia Conway swiftly and deftly put MAGA clown Laura Loomer in her place. [Read more]

STRIKE A POSE: Jeffrey Bowyer Chapman showed off his perfectly toned midriff at The Substance premiere in Los Angeles. 💉🫂♻️

TRUTH TELLING: Hillary Clinton had zero effs left to give when sharing her unvarnished thoughts about Melania Trump. ☕ [Read more]

SAY WHAT?: Troye Sivan clapped back at twink shamers and addressed those crazy TikTok rumors about his Grindr use. [Read more]

HOOKUP CHIC: Sniffies ushered in Hot Slut Fall™ with a new line of cruising sports gear.

New Cruising gear for you to love, wear, use, and stain coming soon. 💦 Sign up here and be the first to shop: https://t.co/Pi6z2TGWN1 pic.twitter.com/hX8cOWJk27 — sniffies (@sniffiesapp) September 16, 2024

Before you go, watch Nava Mau’s powerful message about transgender representation while being interview by Laverne Cox on the red carpet at the 2024 Emmy Awards. 🏳️‍⚧️

Baby Reindeer's Nava Mau shares a powerful message for transgender representation at the #Emmys. 💖 pic.twitter.com/sWHWw2tD5W — E! News (@enews) September 15, 2024