Madonna’s longtime producer William Orbit opens up about their dramatic split after doing “MDNA”

She dives into everything with such gusto … I was drinking too much and I said stupid things. I don’t know where we stand.

Her sister Melanie, who I adore, told me: “If you know anything about M, she doesn’t have a sense of sentimentality. Nobody hears from her for yonks. Family members don’t hear for yonks. Then, of course, she wants something from you or she’s working with you, you’re hearing from her every 10 minutes.”

She’s not really somebody that looks back. I could get a call tomorrow, you know?

I might just say, “Do you know what, M? You’re quite stressful. I mean that with kindness and respect. But you don’t half push. You’re really funny to work with. You have a good laugh. I like your expeditiousness. But it would seem that I’m never doing it fast enough for you. If I were to work for you, could you cut me an inch of slack?”Famed music producer William Orbit talking to The Mirror about his falling out with Madonna after working together on her 2012 album MDNA.