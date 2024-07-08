It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

IT’S COMPLICATED: Colman Domingo addressed the controversy of bringing the Michael Jackson biopic to the screen (he plays family patriarch Joe Jackson) and said the film will “shine a different light” on the late pop star. [People]

SPEAKING HER TRUTH: Season 15 RuPaul’s Drag Race star Amethyst came out as trans in an emotional post discussing her gender journey over the years. [Entertainment Weekly]

PATRIOTIC SNACC: Out celebrity chef Ronnie Woo left the gay internet simultaneously well-fed and parched after dropping his July 4th thirst trap.

PrEP PROGRESS: A new HIV-prevention injection just successfully completed its clinical trials and, if all testing continues to go as planned, could hit the market next year. [LGBTQ Nation]

LOUD & PROUD: Queer rapper Chris Conde has seen his stardom skyrocket and it’s all thanks to far-right loons who unsuccessfully tried to shame him for performing in nothing but a leather harness at Pride. [Rolling Stone]

LIKE A PRAYER: Madonna shared a slideshow of images and reflected on her “miraculous recovery” on the 1-year anniversary after being discharged following her near-death hospitalization from a bacterial infection. Praise be!

SAY WHAT?! Melissa Etheridge revealed she’s never ever tried beer and almost beat out Janet Jackson for a TV role in the ’80s. [Us Weekly]

BREAKING BOUNDARIES: These 20 LGBTQ+ characters helped change television forever. [INTO]

CURTAIN CALL: Recent Tony winner Jonathan Groff was left in tears while taking his final bow alongside Daniel Radcliffe as Merrily We Roll Along closed on Broadway.

WELCOME TO THE FAM: Netflix‘s Heartbreak High star Ayesha Madon came out as bisexual and shared that her first kiss was with a girl. [Autrostraddle]

SPEAKING OUT: The gay owner of pro team at the World Cup spoke out on Saudi Arabia’s abuses and wore a Pride jersey in Riyadh. [Outsports]

BODY OF WORK: American Idol alum David Hernandez paid tribute to D’Angelo’s sizzling 2000 music video “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” by stripping it all off in his soulful new ballad “Special.”

WELCOMING SPACE: Here’s how to find gay-friendly churches in your city and while traveling. [GayCities]

LIFE IN PICTURES: In a wide-ranging interview, gay photographer Tom Bianchi, who has been famously documenting male physiques for 50 years in books and exhibits, opened up about coming out, life on Fire Island in the ’70s, surviving the AIDS crisis in the ’80s, and finding happiness with his partner of 15 years. [El Pais]

DAY DRAG-PALOOZA: More than 300 drag queens braved the July 4th humidity and partook in the annual “Invasion of the Pines” in Fire Island. The celebratory event pays homage to the first “invasion” in 1976 after a Cherry Grove drag queen was denied entry to a restaurant in The Pines and returned with a water taxi full of friends in drag. To their surprise, they received an exuberant welcome. The “invasion” has since become a popular July 4th tradition.

