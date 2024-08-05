It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…

QUEER EXIT: The 50th season of SNL will be a lot less queer as Molly Kearney (the show’s first nonbinary cast member) and Punkie Johnson (the first out Black queer cast member) have both announced they won’t be returning. [Daily Beast]

TO THE MAX: HBO dropped a teaser giving fans a first look at new seasons of queer favorites like The Last of Us, The White Lotus, And Just Like That …, The Sex Lives of College Girls, and The Gilded Age, among others. The jam-packed clip highlights the streamer’s 2025 season. [Deadline]

BATTLE OF THE BULGE: French pole vaulter Anthony Ammirati went viral after his endowment helped knock down the bar at the Olympics. [Outsports]

WHO’S THAT BOY: Madonna has got the internet buzzing after sharing a topless image with her as-yet unidentified rumored new man.

Madonna and her new man. pic.twitter.com/VbpfXl0xPj — Drew S. (@DrewSrivanlop) August 2, 2024

MEET ME IN THE MIDDLE: Maren Morris opened up about seeking advice from queer indie-pop group MUNA after going on her first date with a woman prior to publicly revealing she was bi and why she questioned coming out on social media in the first place. [Billboard]

COME THRU QUEEN: The (underwhelming) season 2 finale of House of the Dragon introduced the pivotal character Admiral Lohar, played by trans star Abigail Thorn. [Glamour]

20 QUESTIONS: Native Son founder Emil Wilbekin opened up about his passion for storytelling and creating a premiere space that centers the stories of Black, gay, and queer men. [NativeSon]

THE FULL PACKAGE: Talented Italian diver Stefano Belotti became the latest Olympian to leave a big impression on viewers.

They say the internet is blowing up over Italian diver Stefano Belotti.

I think I know why ???? pic.twitter.com/gz92hkyIGR — TJ Novak ????? (@tjnovakfl) August 3, 2024

SASHAY AWAY: RuPaul’s Drag Race star Nicky Doll is suing British actor and politician Laurence Fox for defamation over hate speech he made regarding drag artists at the Olympic Opening Ceremonies. [Variety]

MEDICAL MIRACLE: The second person ever to be cured of HIV, Marc Franke, 55, opened up about his health journey and what it could mean for others. To date, there have been seven people cured of HIV. [NPR]

FIT CHECK: A video of Olympic ice skater Adam Rippon getting dressed in his hotel room has gone viral. [INTO]

GAY COUNTRY ANTHEM: Orville Peck enlisted out country singers TJ Osborne, Waylon Payne, and Fancy Hagood for his bedazzling cover of Glen Campbell’s 1975 hit “Rhinestone Cowboy.” The track appears on the newly released complete edition of Peck’s Stampede album, which also includes songs with Kylie Minogue, Willie Nelson & Elton John.

HE ACCEPTED THE ROSE: Anti-gay South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, 58, said goodbye to his bachelor ways and finally married fiancée Mindy Noce in an intimate ceremony attended by expelled House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and fellow homophobic SC Senator Lindsey Graham. [NY Post]

ALL ABOARD: This new app lets queer travelers connect on cruise ships. [Gaycities]

YEE-HAW: In a new image from her Cowboy Carter vinyl album photoshoot, Beyoncé wears a vintage Mugler ensemble made famous by trans fashion icon Connie Fleming. [LGBTQ Nation]

TEENAGE DREAM: Joe Locke and Kit Connor have an adorable reunion in a new teaser for season 3 of Heartstopper. All eight episodes will start streaming on Netflix beginning October 3.