Madonna’s rumored boxer boyfriend Joshua Popper can knock us out anytime he wants

Madonna‘s love for poppers may have taken on a new meaning.

Just days after allegedly ending things with 23-year-old model Andrew Darnell last week, the Queen of Pop, 64, has already purportedly moved on by linking up with another really hot man closer to her own age.

The “Hung Up” singer has been spotted alongside ridiculously buff boxing trainer Joshua Popper (like poppers, get it?) with some outlets labeling the sexy 29-year-old her boyfriend. Yes, he’s only six years older than Darnell, but that should give the haters a little something less to troll Madonna about. Um, who are we kidding?!

While Madonna has not confirmed the status of their relationship, she was spotted cheering Popper on at his NYC boxing match over the weekend. She shared several snaps at the event to her Instagram Story, which were later captured by many of Madonna’s fan accounts.

Decked out in black ensemble and a hat with the words “spiritually hungry” across the front, Madonna posed next to Popper, who flaunted his rippling muscles in a red tank top and matching boxing shorts.

In addition to sparring in the ring, Popper owns Bredwinners boxing gym in Manhattan. His apparent connection to the biggest female pop star in the world stems from reports he trains her son David Banda, according to Page Six.

Back in February, Popper first shared a photo with Madonna and included her in the list of people he thanked for helping him win a match.

“I wanna thank my coaches, my team, and my Bredwinners family for pushing me to be my best in and out of the ring,” he captioned the slideshow. “I got some good people by my side.” And some rich and very, very famous ones too!

Looking like a vision out of The Matrix, Madonna struck a pose wearing an all black cloak and large shades as she cuddled up to Popper.

In a follow up shot, she tried to play coy by attempting to hide her visage behind his massive biceps. While Madonna’s shine is impossible to camouflage, Popper’s musculature almost stole her spotlight.

Let’s take a peep at some more of Popper’s impressive body of work:

Prior to circling Madonna’s orbit, Popper went to Rowan University in New Jersey, sold insurance for New York Life, and appeared on a couple of episodes of Bravo’s Summer House.

Time will tell if Popper and Madonna’s relationship evolves further, but this is hardly the Queen of Pop’s first dalliance with boxing.

Back in 2008, Madonna wore a boxing belt and bandages on the cover of her 11th studio album, Hard Candy. Later that year, she continued the theme on her Sticky & Sweet Tour by filming a promo video featuring her dancing in a ring and wearing boxing gloves and robe.

In case you forgot, Madonna has been there and done that with just about everything!

Check out the Sticky & Sweet Tour promo boxing video below: