MAGA author shares cringey thoughts on Super Bowl halftime show and Twitter just can’t with him

By
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: (L-R) Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, and Snoop Dogg perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The N.F.L. showcased some of the biggest names in hip-hop at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, and the general consensus was the performers put on a hell of a show. Not everyone was applauding, though, and one critique in particular quickly became a laughingstock on Twitter.

The performance was the first Super Bowl halftime show to put rap center stage, and featured Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg performing a medley of past hits.

“It’s crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized,” Dr. Dre said at the game’s official news conference leading up to the event.

Author and outspoken Trump loyalist Nick Adams had a lot to say about the show, including a request that next year’s performance should include “God Bless America.”

But let’s all be grateful Adams — who describes himself as “Trump’s favorite author” — doesn’t plan the show, because that’s not even his worst idea.

After tweeting that he would not be watching this year’s “Godless” presentation, he wrote: “Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, and Lee Greenwood would put on a better Halftime Show than these hoodlums.”

His pitch was not received well: