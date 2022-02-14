MAGA author shares cringey thoughts on Super Bowl halftime show and Twitter just can’t with him

The N.F.L. showcased some of the biggest names in hip-hop at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, and the general consensus was the performers put on a hell of a show. Not everyone was applauding, though, and one critique in particular quickly became a laughingstock on Twitter.

The performance was the first Super Bowl halftime show to put rap center stage, and featured Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg performing a medley of past hits.

“It’s crazy that it took all of this time for us to be recognized,” Dr. Dre said at the game’s official news conference leading up to the event.

Related: Where did all the queer Super Bowl ads go in LVI?

Author and outspoken Trump loyalist Nick Adams had a lot to say about the show, including a request that next year’s performance should include “God Bless America.”

But let’s all be grateful Adams — who describes himself as “Trump’s favorite author” — doesn’t plan the show, because that’s not even his worst idea.

After tweeting that he would not be watching this year’s “Godless” presentation, he wrote: “Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, and Lee Greenwood would put on a better Halftime Show than these hoodlums.”

The Super Bowl Halftime Show should include “God Bless America” next year. — Nick Adams ? (@NickAdamsinUSA) February 14, 2022

His pitch was not received well:

Kid Rock makes music for people who smoke cigarettes in the house. — Vanessa, your abobo friendo (@rollsnideroll) February 14, 2022

Eminem has 15 Grammys, Kendrick Lamar has 13 Grammys, Mary J. Bilge has 9 awards from 31 nominations and Dr. Dre has 7 Grammys.

Kid Rock, Ted Nugent, Lee Greenwood together have 1. Excuse me, but who are you? — Any Doubts 😷 (@ma_makosh) February 14, 2022

Hey Nick, Kid Rock actually performed during a Super Bowl halftime show in 2004. I’m sure you will be thrilled about the other people he performed with. pic.twitter.com/nxj6mISzNZ — Maudi63 (@maudi63) February 14, 2022

Wow…. that’s so UGH. The halftime artists tonight are great American music legends. It appears your opinion is more than a bit based on the color of their skin and their politics rather than the music. — Lucy’s mom (@JoyceMn03) February 14, 2022

I thought you weren’t going to watch. https://t.co/7EZSDit9Yc — Melanie (@Melynn309) February 14, 2022

What is the family message of these Ted Nugent lyrics? pic.twitter.com/TjMQMOffw8 — 🌊⚓okanogen⚓🌊 (@okanogen2010) February 14, 2022

You want hoodlums? I’ll show you hoodlums. pic.twitter.com/AF4U7AcNpd — Tony W (@BohdiBohdi) February 14, 2022

The ratings dip during halftime would be kinda legendary as folks took that time to go to their favorite market to get more beer and snacks. — Denise Clay-Murray (@denisethewriter) February 14, 2022

Best halftime show since Prince. Which I’m sure you hated too because you know — Nothing Matters (@sckpdx) February 14, 2022

Dude, you just said that out loud. — Dr. Deb Resists Hate (@DebHyatt11) February 14, 2022