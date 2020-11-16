MAGA march expected to draw millions of attendees misses target by about 995,000 people

The “Million MAGA March” held in Washington D.C. over the weekend failed to live up to its name when only a few thousand people turned out to rally behind soon-to-be-ex President Donald Trump one week after he officially lost the election to President-elect Joe Biden.
The event was organized by Women for America First and stepped off from Freedom Plaza around noon on Saturday, with red-hatted attendees chanting “Four more years!” while waving Trump, American, and Confederate flags.
Million MAGA March — Here’s the overhead view of Freedom Plaza at 11:15AM #MillionMAGAMarch2020 @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/rQwUZoxtUu
— Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) November 14, 2020
National Park Service was on site to keep an eye on things, but it became abundantly clear pretty early on that the march wasn’t going to require much, if any, crowd management.
Among those in attendance were antigay conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, former Tea Party activist Amy Kremer, about 100 members of the Proud Boys, and people from the far-right militia groups “boogaloo bois” and the Three Percenters.
At one point, the crowd caught a brief glimpse of their cult leader, Donald Trump himself, when he cruised by in his motorcade on his way to the golf course and smiled gleefully from his car window.
President Donald J Trump looked genuinely happy as he drove through the crowds in Washington D.C. over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/UvLW0apzrQ
— Million Maga March (@MilionMagaMarch) November 16, 2020
Despite falling approximately 995,000 short of the 1 million people expected to attend the event, Trump’s camp still claimed it was a huge and historic success.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted: “AMAZING! More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support. Best base in political history — we LOVE you guys!!!”
AMAZING!
More than one MILLION marchers for President @realDonaldTrump descend on the swamp in support.
Best base in political history — we LOVE you guys!!! ???? pic.twitter.com/vU65nqCSns
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 14, 2020
65 days to Inauguration Day, folx!
Related: Melania begrudgingly agrees to decorate White House for Christmas one last f’ing time
4 Comments
Paul Nadolski
No doubt the Trumpies have “alternative facts” that prove this was the largest rally in DC history…meanwhile my Trump-loving neighbors still have their yard signs on display…
Cam
What was so sad. The women’s marches and Black Lives Matter marches in DC were 20 times bigger AND multiple other marches were happening around the country at the same time.
Here, they had to import people from all over the country, there were no other marches going on around the country, and they STILL couldn’t get more than around 5000 people to come support Trump. That crowd they are showing is around half a block of DC. The gay Marches, Black Lives Matter, Women’s March etc. went on for miles.
Liquid Silver
It’s unwise to forget that the idiot got about 48% of the country to vote for him even if only a couple thousand are stupid enough to come out during an outbreak to march.
Cam
Why? Trump voters never worried that 3 million more people voted for Hillary Clinton.