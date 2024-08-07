It’s barely been 24 hours since Kamala Harris announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate and the two have already raised over $40 million together. Meanwhile, Donald Trump and his gaggle of internet trolls continue to circle the drain.

Shortly after Walz was revealed as Harris’ VP pick, right wingnuts started referring to him as “Tampon Tim” on social media. Pretty soon, #TamponTim was trending on Twitter X.

But the schoolyard insult is not quite flex MAGA thinks it is.

Republicans: How do we win back women?



Dan Bongino: I know! We’ll label the Dem VP pick Tampon Tim like using tampons or supplying them is a slur.



Republicans: Brilliant!! pic.twitter.com/5OKYWbXHTP — Emily A. The Spirit of Jezebel (@emzorbit) August 6, 2024

Turns out, last year Walz signed a law that requires Minnesota public schools to provide free menstrual products in all student bathrooms. (Emphasis on the word “all.”) Republicans tried to block the bill, saying it should only apply to bathrooms with a 🚺 sign posted on the outside of the door, but they ultimately failed in their efforts.

The law, which went into effect on January 1, mandates menstrual products, including pads, tampons and other hygiene necessities, “must be available to all menstruating students in restrooms regularly used by students in grades 4 to 12 according to a plan developed by the school district.”

Suddenly, #TamponTim sounds less like an insult and more like… a badge of honor!

So, I saw #TamponTim trending and thought – oh no, is there some weird tampon story from the past or something? Imagine my surprise when it was simply that Tim Walz made sure that girls had access to menstrual products. What a good man Tim Walz is. — SuzyQL (Not *that* Q) ?????? (@SuzyQL) August 6, 2024

In addition to signing the law making menstrual products available to students who need them, Walz also issued an executive order last year establishing the state of Minnesota as a safe haven for trans minors wishing to obtain gender-affirming health care, as well as a refuge for individuals seeking an abortion, doctors, and their families.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned by the conservative Supreme Court in 2022, Republicans have struggled with women voters (and voters who support women and don’t want to see them mistreated, maligned, or marginalized). Their latest attack on Walz will surely only further alienate that voting block they desperately need. As many have pointed out, “Tampon Tim” is only an insult if you think menstruating is shameful.

I had to check why Tampon Tim was trending, good lord MAGA are some seriously misogynistic weirdos.

Imagine thinking supplying feminine hygiene products to girls who need them is a bad thing. — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) August 6, 2024

It also doesn’t help that the GOP is running a 34-time convicted felon who cheated on his third wife with a porn star (who he’s repeatedly called a liar) and was found liable for sexual assault (against a woman who he’s also repeatedly called a liar… and been ordered to pay nearly $90 million for defaming) at their top of ticket, or that his running mate has a long history of slamming “childless cat ladies” and telling women they need to have more babies while also vowing to ban all abortions nationwide, even in the case of rape and incest (which he has labeled an “inconvenience”), and dodging rumors that he once had sex with a couch.

Honestly, “weird” doesn’t even begin to describe the right’s strategies for trying to appeal to women voters (and women-supporting voters) and take back the White House.

The #MAGAMaxiPads just called Tim Walz #TamponTim for putting tampon machines in schools. ?#MAGA is scared shitless. pic.twitter.com/JOK19NxQ41 — Web Godfather (@NickLongo) August 6, 2024