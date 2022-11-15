Magic Johnson shares the joy of having a gay son and it’s absolutely perfect

“In the beginning, I was like any other dad. ‘Oh, I’m gonna get him in sports,’ right? And so when we start, first soccer, and then football … And then, you know, I saw early on, he’s playing with dolls, he likes to play dress-up, but then if I come in, he would hide all that. But I saw it.
I think, as he got older and older, you start seeing it. But he never said anything. So I think he was trying to keep it from me. And then finally he felt strong enough that he could finally tell me.
And so he made me change. It wasn’t he who had to adjust. I had to adjust. And I finally told him. I said, ‘Let me tell you something, you’re my son. I love you. I don’t care, if you want to be a gay man, I’m supporting that. I’m supporting you.’
And when he finally announced it to the world, I saw all the letters that came in around the world, that he affected all these other young people who wanted to come out to their parents and gave them the strength to do it. So, now we’re like best of friends. And I tell him all the time, ‘I’m so proud of you. Live your life just like I’m living my life. Love who you want to love. Dad is going to support you all the way.’ “Magic Johnson speaking to Club Shay Shay host Shannon Sharpe about raising a gay son.
Related: A powerful gay NBA executive talks about how he found a welcoming home in San Francisco
10 Comments
Tall Bald Guy
Why do they both say if he chooses to live that way, if he chooses to live the life of a gay man? Aren’t we past the “I chose this lifestyle” BS?
naobe5
Totally!! He’s heart is in the right place , though…
dbmcvey
I get that it’s annoying and innacurate, but sometimes it’s not the right moment to get upset about it.
Neoprene
“…if you want to be a gay man, I’m supporting that.”
LOL…..Uh oh, many of the Queerty girrrls aren’t gonna like THAT!
dbmcvey
But since you’re just a troll you’re fine with it.
dbmcvey
I get that the “chose” thing is wrong, inaccurate and rankles but I don’t see any good in making a big issue over it.
scotty
more fathers should have had that same reaction and given that support to their sons. this is great to say but it is perhaps long overdue (to those of us not treated as kindly by our fathers.)
SELA Rising
I have no problem when people say “choose to be gay”.
We don’t choose to have same sex attraction, but we definitely DO choose to act on it and live an unabashedly life.
I CHOOSE to be openly gay because the other option is the closet and a life of repression.
It takes courage to CHOOSE to live in truth, with honesty and no shame.
Many men, with man to man feelings, choose the opposite. They choose to deny their true self and suffer for it.
Those of us choosing to live authentic gay lives should be commended for that choice.
Yes its a choice. One, I can now say, I would choose over and over again.
Men (and their penes) are delicious after all.
MrMichaelJ
Uh, um… not to point out the obvious but, uh… I doubt he was shooting up in 1991.
seven5tx
I see a man who loves his son. Sorry for you pissy queens if he is not “gay woke” enough for you.
We do not choose to be gay but we DO choose to LIVE gay. If you can’t get that I am sorry. There is a difference between the two. By the way, takes more than a finger or neck snap to be gay!!!!!