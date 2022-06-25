Is it mainly younger LGBTQ people who have a problem with kink at pride?

Pride festivals are set to take place around the world this weekend, including in major cities such as New York. As such, the perennial debate around the inclusion of kink (leather and fetish lovers, pups and BDSM fans), has reared its head again.
YouTube comic Michael Henry has made it the subject of his latest video, simply entitled ‘No Kink at Pride.’
In it, Henry and a friend try to persuade a younger pal why kink has a place at Pride.
Henry mentions having his leather harness oiled in preparation for the festivities, prompting a disapproving “eww” from Gen Z chum, Julian.
Julian says he doesn’t think kink should be allowed at Pride: “Just because I’m at a Pride event doesn’t mean I’m consenting to see your naked, hairy ass flapping out of your leather pup costume.”
He goes on to state, “Pride should be for everyone: kids, teens, allies, my nana. Live out your horny fetish fantasies in private.”
“Kink was at Pride since the start,” counters another friend, Cal. “Why should we censor ourselves just because you’re uncomfortable?”
Henry agrees, saying, “Fifty years ago Pride was a riot against the police. Against having to live our lives in the shadows … I’m sorry, but Pride wasn’t always rainbows and butterflies and Citibank butt plugs … policing how we show up and present ourselves is counterproductive.”
Henry told Queerty that he’d done some research in advance of making the sketch and found that it was often younger generations that expressed a problem with kink at Pride.
“I actually searched on TikTok NO KINK AT PRIDE and it was all younger people under 25 that said they had a problem with it,” he said. “And they were very vocal and adamant about it. And I think it’s because younger people have been taught about setting boundaries. I know I was never taught about setting boundaries. So I think it’s great that these younger adults have these boundaries for themselves and that they feel comfortable expressing them and vocalizing them on a platform. I respect that.
“But at the same time just because you have a certain boundary or opinion, that doesn’t make it fact or a law that everyone needs to agree with. And I think that’s the disconnect. You can respect someone’s boundaries but also you need to respect me and my side as well.”
The video has prompted over 500 comments.
“The pride parades have definitely changed over the years,” said one commentator. “In the 70s it was about sexual expression; when AIDS hit in the early 80s, the parades were about activism; in the 90s and beyond it was about proving to the straight world that we were just like them…wanting marriage equality, kids and a family.
“This message was much more corporate-friendly and big sponsors came on board, not really to support us but to advertise to an audience with lots of disposable income. The last time I saw the pride parade in LA, sadly there were more floats with religious depictions than men in leather.”
Another said, “I went to my first Pride at fifteen in 1993. It had nudity and kink. I was already gay, it just showed me that gay was also amazing. After that, the bullying, fear over AIDS, and discrimination didn’t feel so bad. I had a new family that wasn’t ashamed of anything.”
Others said kink put them off.
“I’ve never particularly enjoyed Pride, and the kink aspects did make me feel uncomfortable, however I went with the I don’t have to attend option because I don’t want to be telling someone else how to live their life,” said one person.
Crayonap
“And they were very vocal and adamant about it. And I think it’s because younger people have been taught about setting boundaries. I know I was never taught about setting boundaries.”
Putting this in terms of boundaries is a good one. What boundaries are being breached? The Pride Parade commemorates the moment when our community refused to accept the boundaries that the heterosexual community imposed upon us. We refused to accept the notion that we did not have the right to walk down the street and to be seen. Remember Stonewall (the act we are commemorating) was a rejection of the parading laws established against our community. The ability to walk down the street telegraphing who we are is the ENTIRE point of a PARADE!!. What exactly is taking place in terms of BDSM/Leather community that makes it not acceptable? Leather gear? Swimsuits? Glitter? Be specific. So, let’s talk cultural appropriation. Every pop star is dressed in neon pink pseudo-leather gear, but the actual members of the community that is being ripped-off for corporate profits are to be denied access. To the children in the chaps and chain choker–did Daddy put that chain around your neck or did you purchase it yourself? I think maybe corporate overtaking of our culture has destroyed your ability to understand your own community and perhaps you need to examine the internalized homophobia that the corporate culture is trying to foist onto their good consumers. For the record, I never attend “Pride” events anymore as they are just endless ads for alcohol companies these days.
RandomGuy
I’m old and think kink has no place in a pride event that is meant to represent (all gay people), not everyone is into it, and I know for a fact that I’m not the only gay guy who feels that way, and they are both the young and geezerly.
mawaby59
Seems this issue is basic event management stuff. Is the event public or private? What is the mission and purpose of the event? If it’s a public parade does the advertisement and marketing state it is all-age family- friendly? If the event is all-age family-friendly then adult sexual kink and fetish displays may not be a good fit. Some communities may have adult parades and some may have all-age family-friendly. It’s up to each community and event manager.
Brian
“The last time I saw the pride parade in LA, sadly there were more floats with religious depictions than men in leather.”
Yeah, and do any of those people stop and think that they’re making people feel uncomfortable? I’m actually tired of the number of churches evangelizing at Pride events. Churches are actively working against us. Churches funded Prop 8, famously so. Churches from outside of California funded the efforts to successfully reverse the ability to get married. Churches abuse children, lie about it, and then claim that gay people are innately abusive or evil — how twisted is that!
And why do any Pride parade organizers allow cops to have contingents? Pride is the anniversary of police violence. Cops have not done enough to end their aggression, the false arrests, the racial profiling, the murder of unarmed civilians. Cops are in the news almost constantly for harming people. Cops marching within the parade make lots of people uncomfortable.
For some reason, we’re focusing on shirtless men wearing leather harnesses. This discussion is ridiculous.
monty clift
This whole “consent” thing has been taken to the extreme, now it’s anything that makes me feel slightly uncomfortable is akin to rape or sexual assault.
GlobeTrotter
Personally, I don’t get this overwhelming need for exhibitionism. So you’re gay, so what? Who cares? Why the need to exhibit everything about yourself to the world? God knows I’m no prude (and I’ve got the photos from my 20’s as proof!), but the only person who should be concerned about your sexuality is the person you’re sexing. I don’t need to exhibit myself or mimic sex acts at some “pride” parade to prove my sexuality. Sometimes I get the impression that a lot of these guys who go to such extremes at pride parades are struggling with their own issues, but then again, that’s just my opinion.
Prowelsh56
agreed on the need to exhibit/mimic sex acts on a float to prove my sexualilty…very well stated. That the thing that bothers me most. Just not what I think is needed.
Bradley
I’m an ancient geezer, and I didn’t care to see the “kinkier” side of pride. I drove my vintage convertible in one parade, and marched in a few parades with a group, and attended the “festivities,” but I stopped, because I didn’t enjoy it. That was when I lived out West. I’ve been ostracized by the very community that I’m supposed to be a part of, and “proud” of, so, no, I’m not proud. I’m back in a small town in the Midwest, where there are no local celebrations, anyway. I’d be happy with one like-minded friend (not a euphemism friend) to be able to talk to, but I can’t even have that. At this point, I don’t care who flaunts what, let your freak flags fly, boys and girls (and everything in between).
basils_Herald
I think that American attitudes, even in the Queer community, are shaped by how under-educated we are sexually. What just seems like a fetish to one person, could be another person’s favorite thing about sex. Pride is supposed to be about celebrating sexual diversity and the legal victories the Queer community has won (which have been few, fragile and relatively recent). I wish that the Queer community would do more to encourage each other to be more curious. What will it take to move folx knee-jerk reactions from “Eww” to “OMG, what’s the scoop on this trend I always notice at Pride” ??? Pride wouldn’t be a thing if it weren’t for trans people, drag queens and kink. It’s the people who’ve been bold about confronting social mores that made Queer victories possible in the first place.