Make ’em laugh: Presenting the Queerty 2023 nominations for best Comic

The 2023 Queerties are here, and it’s time to vote for the iconic moments, performers, and media that meant the most to the queer community this year. And if there was ever a year where we need to laugh, it was 2022.

Voting for the 2023 Queerties is officially open.

Luckily, these queer comics were up to the challenge. They kept us laughing even when we were on the verge of crying, and for that alone they deserve our recognition. You can vote on your favorite comic up until February 21st, so don’t forget to vote, darling!

Matteo Lane

Sassy comic Matteo Lane kept us well informed (and laughing hysterically) with his 2022 Advice Special.

Nicole Byer

Hilarious “Why Won’t You Date Me” podcaster and “Mack and Rita” actress Nicole Byer had us splitting our sides with her signature blend of laughs and no-holds-barred truth telling.

Fortune Feimster

“The L Word: Generation Q” actress Fortune Feimster doesn’t need to do much to have us rolling in the aisles. This year, our cup ran over after the release of Feimster’s Netflix special “Good Fortune.”

Mae Martin

The writer and star of the hilarious and haunting “Feel Good” gave us much to LOL about in 2022 after they joined the Amazon Prime reality show “Last One Laughing (LOL)”

Meg Stalter

“Hacks” comedian Meg Stalter remained iconic in 2022, and not just for that viral “hi gay” clip that had us in tears.

Jerrod Carmichael

Stand up comic Jerrod Carmichael had us laughing and crying during his tour-de-force standup show “Rothaniel.” After he absolutely crushed it hosting the 2023 Golden Globes, we’re looking forward to more laughs and sharp commentary from this rising star.

Rob Anderson

IG favorite Rob Anderson has been making a career out of roasting the gays for years–and we gays absolutely love it.

Matt Rogers

From the hilarious podcast “Las Culturistas,” cohosted by Bowen Yang, to his recent Showtime comedy special “Have You Heard of Christmas,” Matt Rogers has kept us well supplied with laughs this year.

Sherry Cola

“Good Trouble” and Shortcomings actress Sherry Cola is, quite simply, a comedic gift from on high. Whether she’s joking about dating Drake or hating bridesmaid culture, Cola’s sharly-tuned observations keep us cackling.

Dewayne Perkins

Comedian Dewayne Perkins has kept us in stitches with his hilarious performances on “The Upshaws” and “The Amber Ruffin Show.” Last year, his performance in horror-slasher The Blackening gave us even more to scream about.