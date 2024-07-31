Tim Leach and Mark Dammann (Photo: Lifetime/Tubi)

A same-sex couple have found themselves going viral online over the last couple of days. And it’s over something they did years ago.

The two men appeared as friends and “business partners” on the 1990s game show Supermarket Sweep.

X user Tom Zohar posted a photo of them on the show in 1991, saying, “I love watching old episodes of Supermarket Sweep because these two just said they’re ‘business partners’ who ‘design sets for plays’ and I’m like oh I’m sure.”

Zohar was suggesting the two contestants were likely gay and possibly more than “business partners.”

Zohar’s tweets went viral, with many agreeing the men were probably gay. However, it didn’t end there. One of the men saw the viral photo online and reacted via Facebook.

Sending a recent shot of him and his partner, Tim Leach said, “Here we are! Just celebrated our 41st anniversary. Married in 2008 on our 25th anniversary as soon as it was legal in California. We ran a business together designing and painting backdrops and sets for 27 years.”

The posts have also gone viral on Facebook and Instagram.

Leach’s husband is Mark Dammann.

Leach reacted to Zohar’s viral tweet on Facebook, commenting, “It has taken on a life of its own in the thread and comments. What a world!”

The couple’s episode of Supermarket Sweep can be streamed on Tubi. Someone also helpfully posted it to X.

Leach and Dammann did quite well on the show but didn’t end up winning that episode’s big prize (a less-than-stellar $1,274 — prize money has definitely risen since 1991!).

Queerty has reached out to Leach and Dammann for comment.